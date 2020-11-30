Quantcast
Republican staffer booted out of Colorado state capitol after showing up despite positive COVID test

1 min ago

File photo of a medic conducting a Covid-19 test at a medical centre in Paris. Bertrand GUAY AFP

On Monday, Colorado House Speaker K.C. Becker announced in an email that a Republican staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 last week was in the state capitol this morning for the special legislative session.

“The staffer in question has been told to leave the building and not to return for the remainder of special session and until testing negative,” wrote Becker. “We want to remind everyone that all staff are required to wear masks at all times and get tested before entering the building, or they are not allowed in the building.”

It is unclear whether the staffer was wearing a mask at the time. However, according to 9News Denver’s Marshall Zelinger, many Republican lawmakers were not.

