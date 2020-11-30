Republican staffer booted out of Colorado state capitol after showing up despite positive COVID test

On Monday, Colorado House Speaker K.C. Becker announced in an email that a Republican staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 last week was in the state capitol this morning for the special legislative session.

“The staffer in question has been told to leave the building and not to return for the remainder of special session and until testing negative,” wrote Becker. “We want to remind everyone that all staff are required to wear masks at all times and get tested before entering the building, or they are not allowed in the building.”

It is unclear whether the staffer was wearing a mask at the time. However, according to 9News Denver’s Marshall Zelinger, many Republican lawmakers were not.

BREAKING: COVID in the Colorado State Capitol. House Speaker @kcbecker sends email saying House Republican staffer tested positive and was in Capitol today. #coleg #copolitics pic.twitter.com/CIqKJiKEQd — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) November 30, 2020

Masks help you from spreading COVID if you have it. Let’s hope that this House Republican staffer, who tested positive for COVID, was wearing one, unlike numerous Colorado Republican lawmakers today. #coleg #copolitics — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) November 30, 2020