Republican staffer caught on tape attacking a woman’s car — but has not yet been arrested: report
In 2017, Republican Greg Gianforte bodyslammed a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana.
Gianforte lied to investigators, but Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin refused to arrest Gianforte for obstruction of justice or malicious intimidate, allowing him to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin had previously donated to Gianforte, but refused to recuse himself from the case.
Brian Gootkin, the sheriff of Gallatin County, Montana, who is investigating the Gianforte-Ben Jacobs incident, is a Gianforte donor pic.twitter.com/3CuUbhr4wd
— Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) May 25, 2017
Now Gianforte is in another scandal as people wonder if violence by a Republican is once again be excused by the powers that be in Bozeman.
“Now one of Gianforte’s top campaign staffers in Gianforte’s bid for Montana’s governorship has allegedly committed a violent incident of his own, attacking a parked car, according to a police report,” The Daily Beast reported Monday. “An incident report filed by the Montana police says that Daniel Duffey, Gianforte’s political director and spokesman, bashed a parked car next to his pickup truck on Oct. 26, repeatedly slamming his truck’s door into the other vehicle. Duffey ‘opened his car door and struck the side of Vehicle 2 several times, causing visible damage to Vehicle 2,’ the report from the Bozeman Police Department reads.”
“Andre Zollars, a Montana resident whose daughter owns the damaged car, told The Daily Beast that the incident occurred outside a sushi restaurant in Bozeman on Oct. 26. Zollars said Duffey’s truck was parked over the line separating parking spaces, but that her daughter was able to fit into the parking space anyway,” The Beast reported. “When her daughter returned to the car later, however, she discovered that her vehicle had been damaged. Zollars claims Duffey also keyed her daughter’s car, although that isn’t mentioned in the police report. The car received more than $1,600 worth of damage during the incident, according to an mechanic’s estimate Zollars provided to The Daily Beast.”
My daughter's car was keyed & the door bashed in by @GregForMontana's political director, Daniel Duffey. She said she wanted to press felony charges as the damage is over $1600 & security tape shows he was angry & it was deliberate. Why hasn't he been arrested @BozemanPolice?
— AndreZollars (@AndreZollars) November 2, 2020
Duffy has not been criminally charged in the case.
“As soon as we first learned of this, Mr. Duffey was terminated and is no longer with the campaign,” the campaign told KBZK in a statement.
Gianforte is running for governor against current Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney.
2020 Election
Republican staffer caught on tape attacking a woman’s car — but has not yet been arrested: report
In 2017, Republican Greg Gianforte bodyslammed a reporter on the eve of a special election in Montana.
Gianforte lied to investigators, but Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin refused to arrest Gianforte for obstruction of justice or malicious intimidate, allowing him to instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor. Gootkin had previously donated to Gianforte, but refused to recuse himself from the case.
https://twitter.com/reidepstein/status/867569873727221760
Now Gianforte is in another scandal as people wonder if violence by a Republican is once again be excused by the powers that be in Bozeman.
2020 Election
WATCH: Florida deputies caught on tape beating Biden supporter at political rally
A Clearwater, FL man was arrested during a political rally Monday night in Palm Harbor and the amount of force used by the officers involved is raising eyebrows.
The viral video shows a Joe Biden supporter being repeatedly punched in the head by deputies. The man is also elbowed in the back multiple times as he'd held on the ground.
“The police went from behind him and grabbed his arm. And he didn’t know who was after him," said the woman who recorded the arrest. She asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. "And he was saying, 'I didn’t do anything,' and the cops proceeded to beat the, stomp the living out of him. It was horrible. It was absolutely horrible.”
2020 Election
‘Disinformation grifter’: Ex-Trump Intel chief’s anti-Biden stunt backfires
Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump's former Acting Director of National Intelligence, is under fire after posting a 2019 photo of Joe Biden and attacking him as "phony" for not wearing a mask. Since the photo was celarly taken months before the coronavirus was even discovered, Grenell is getting slammed on social media, but refuses to apologize or taken the tweet down.