Republicans are making plans to torpedo Biden’s Cabinet picks: report
Republicans are planning to torpedo some of President-elect Biden’s prospective Cabinet, agency and judicial nominees if the GOP keeps its majority, aides told Axios Sunday.
“The top targets include political names and civil servants who spoke out loudest against President Trump, forced out his appointees or became stars in the impeachment hearings — like Sally Yates and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — as well as longtime targets of conservative media, like Susan Rice,” Axios revealed. “They also include more obscure potential nominees for federal judgeships, solicitor general and the Supreme Court. Republicans worry these nominees could blunt conservative moves on deregulation or social policy.”
Biden is expected to announce his first slate of Cabinet picks this week as GOP staffers begin “gathering opposition research and even planning potential hearing questions.” There’s a labeling process, according to aides. One of the descriptors being floated is “really objectionable,” which is assigned to a candidate by Republican senators who are “working behind the scenes to preempt their nomination.”
“He’s entitled to have those agencies running, especially at this time,” the aide said. “It doesn’t seem sustainable nor politically smart to block someone in those roles.”
The bottom line, though, is that Republicans may end up crossing the party line to endorse a Biden candidate not likely to pass otherwise. Don Ritchie, the Senate’s former historian, said presidents historically have gotten “about 95 percent of their nominations through.”
“Some Democrats have discussed the idea of Biden choosing a ‘sacrificial lamb’ for Republicans to take down, thus easing the passage of other nominees,” Axios reported.
“There is historic urgency for Republicans and Democrats to work together in this moment of unprecedented crisis,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said.
2020 Election
Ex-Russian chess champion says Putin already has a his teeth sunk into Republicans in Congress
An ex-Russian chess champion revealed Sunday he believes President Vladimir Putin has sunken his teeth into "an enfeebled Congress."
Garry Kasparov tweeted, "While most concerns about the U.S. becoming like Putin's Russia focused on an authoritarian president, I'm starting to worry about an enfeebled Congress with extremist wings like Russia's: Nationalists and Communists!"
His thread continued, "Such extremes can push people toward a relatively reasonable sounding authoritarian. Putin had the nationalist ranting of Zhirinovsky and the Communist Zyuganov to make him look like the only sane choice. As I wrote years ago about this radicalization trend, the 'Spanish Civil War' model, this isolates the middle. But that presumes an eventual victory by one side. Instead, it can leave an opening for a opportunistic agnostic like Putin, who cares only for power."
2020 Election
Here are the 9 Republicans daring to tell Trump the election is over and it’s time to go
Republicans have taken a sharp turn away from departing President Donald J. Trump over the past 72 hours - and what they're saying speaks volumes to their commitment post-election.
The Washington Post's Amy Gardner reported on Sunday, "Ever so slowly, Republicans are starting to say it's over. Here's a compilation from the past 72 hours."
The compilation consists of Michigan Senate Leader Mike Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who said in a joint statement, "We have not been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."
2020 Election
Woman starts sobbing as she’s arrested for threats during Confederate protest
A supporter of embattled President Donald J. Trump was caught crying on camera while getting arrested for making threats during a protest in Albertville, AL against a Confederate monument at the Marshall County Courthouse.
Protestors have regularly met at the courthouse for months over a Confederate monument and flag that were on the property, but was removed last week.
Jessica Lynn Fry, 38, was charged with harassment, according to local News 19. “Police said Fry and another person at the protest got into an argument and Fry threatened the other person with bodily harm," according to the same source.