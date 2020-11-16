Quantcast
Republicans are stuck in the ‘pivot delusion’ — and now there’s nobody to stand up to Trump: fascism expert

Published

1 min ago

on

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat (screengrab).

Republicans have become “lackeys” for Donald Trump, a fascism expert explained on Monday.

“Hey all, it’s later than usual, but it’s never too late to talk about collaborationism,” NYU professor Ruth Ben-Ghiat said in a video posted on Monday evening.

“Authoritarians are nothing without their enablers,” she explained. “And here we have the GOP, which played the classic role of the elites who bring the extremists into the system, thinking they can control him. I call this the ‘pivot delusion’ — that if they give him power, he’ll calm down.”

“Over and over in history, such elites have struck ‘authoritarian bargains’ as they’re known,” she continued. “They are loyal to the leader and he supports their causes.”

“For many in the GOP — whether it’s [Bill] Barr or [Mike] or [Mike] Pompeo — this means supporting white Christian hegemony,” Ben-Ghiat warned.


2020 Election

Yes, the election was rigged — but by the Republicans

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

It turns out that Donald Trump was right: the election was rigged. He would know, of course, because he and Louis DeJoy were the ones who rigged it.

Historically, “conservative“ (e.g. “white racist”) efforts to rig the vote were almost entirely focused on preventing people of color from voting. For almost a century, this involved literacy tests, guessing the number of jellybeans in a jar, and other low-tech, blatant strategies.

In the 1960s, William Rehnquist and friends launched “Operation Eagle Eye“ in the Southwest where they would send “poll watchers“ to threaten and intimidate Native American, Hispanic and Black voters.

2020 Election

Trump campaign loses in court again — and must show evidence of fraud on Tuesday: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lost in court again on Monday.

The loss occurred after three Trump lawyers resigned from the case on Monday, as was reported by Reuters' Brad Heath.

Three of President Trump's other lawyers in the Pennsylvania case filed a somewhat noisy request to withdraw today, saying "Plaintiffs [that's Trump] will be best served" if they're allowed to leave the case. pic.twitter.com/DWRT8G2sHc

— Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

How Trumpism will always be with us — despite the toppling of Trump

Published

56 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project and other Never Trump conservatives were hoping that the 2020 election would bring a blue tsunami and a total repudiation of Trumpism, but it didn't work out that way. President-elect Joe Biden was victorious, winning 306 electoral votes and defeating President Donald Trump by more than 5 million in the popular vote count. But more than 73.1 million U.S. voters cast ballots for Trump. And journalist Sam Meredith, in an article published on CNBC's website, emphasizes that Trumpism will continue to affect the Republican Party long after Trump leaves office on January 20.

