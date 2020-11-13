Quantcast
Republicans are worried Trump’s crusade to overturn election is ‘going to hurt the real next fight’: Axios co-founder

40 mins ago

Speaking on CNBC this Friday, Axios co-founder Mike Allen said President Trump’s refusal to concede the election could hurt the GOP’s battle for control over the Senate.

“The conversations I have, Republicans are very worried that this foot dragging is going to hurt the real next fight,” Allen said on Squawk Box, adding that they want to “keep the eye on the prize, which is the two Georgia runoffs on Jan. 5.”

“It’s very possible Republicans win both of those seats,” he continued. “They only need one for Mitch McConnell to stay the majority leader, but Republicans don’t want the distraction of money and attention from the president not conceding.”

“The president is seriously looking at is a direct-to-consumer play … where he would connect directly with his fans out there, who would pay a monthly fee,” Allen said. “Whether he starts something himself or works with an existing player like Newsmax or another conservative player, the idea is to connect directly with those fans, and let’s face it. The president needs money and he will have time. This addresses both of those.”

Watch the video below:


LANDSLIDE: Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes, Trump at 232

5 mins ago

November 13, 2020

Democrat Joe Biden has solidified his victory over Donald Trump in the US election with a win in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, putting him at 306 electoral votes, networks projected Friday.

CNN, ABC and other networks called the race in the southern state in favor of Biden -- marking the first time a Democrat has won there since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump meanwhile claimed victory in North Carolina, US networks projected. That put his final projected electoral vote tally at 232.

The Electoral College, made up of 538 electors, formally decides the US presidency, following the November 3 election.

‘Unbelievable’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Trump’s disregard for health of the Secret Service officers protecting him

18 mins ago

November 13, 2020

As the U.S. continues to hit daily records in coronavirus cases—and with at least 40 people within the president's inner circle having been infected—the Washington Post reported Friday that more than 130 Secret Service officers are now in quarantine because they either tested positive for Covid-19 or had exposure to a co-worker who tested positive.

Trump punched the cities — and then the cities knocked him out

31 mins ago

November 13, 2020

Please pay less attention to the loser and more to what’s been accomplished. Joe Biden won the White House. He reclaimed the upper-Midwest. He flipped two red states. (Arizona was called this morning; Georgia is headed for a recount, but Biden is leading.) The Democrats held the House. The party netted one Senate seat. (They won two, lost one.) There’s a chance, a slim chance, but a still chance to take the Senate seats after a couple of Georgia run-offs in January. This is not a picture of failure.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

