Republicans deserve ‘damnation’ for going along with Trump’s delusions: ex-GOP congressman

Published

1 hour ago

on

Former GOP Rep. David Jolly of Florida on MSNBC (screengrab)

Speaking on MSNBC this Thursday, former Republican congressman David Jolly said that’s a “damning moment” that more in the GOP haven’t spoken out against President Trump crusade to delegitimize the results of the 2020 election.

“It is time for Republicans and Republican leaders and a large portion of the country to stop treating the 74-year-old man like a temperamental child, because this is no longer a joke,” Jolly said. “This is no longer about Donald Trump — this is about American democracy and about the safety and security of our elections.”

Jolly went on to say that Trump’s effort to contest the election’s result was to be expected, but added that the greater issue at hand is a political party that is “defrauding the American people in real time.”

“This is about a generation of Republican leaders who are committing a fraud upon American democracy, and they deserve the scrutiny and the damnation and the criticism that we are focusing on Donald Trump right now.”

‘Angry’ Trump has ‘publicly disengaged from the battle against coronavirus’ — as cases surge: AP

Published

1 min ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Bitter over his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, the leader of the free world has stopped bothering with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"President Donald Trump has publicly disengaged from the battle against the coronavirus at a moment when the disease is tearing across the United States at an alarming pace," the Associated Press reported Thursday. "Trump, fresh off his reelection loss to President-elect Joe Biden, remains angry that an announcement about progress in developing a vaccine for the disease came after Election Day. And aides say the president has shown little interest in the growing crisis even as new confirmed cases are skyrocketing and hospitals intensive care units in parts of the country are nearing capacity."

Steve Bannon calling for beheadings on Facebook ‘clearly did not cross the line’: CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Published

20 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told staff that former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has not violated enough rules to be banned from the site.

“We have specific rules around how many times you need to violate certain policies before we will deactivate your account completely,” said Zuckerberg. “While the offenses here, I think, came close to crossing that line, they clearly did not cross the line.”

Bannon, who is currently facing criminal charges for his role in a scam fund to build a border wall that appears to have been funneled into his pocket, caused controversy when he posted a video calling for FBI Director Christopher Wray and COVID-19 task force expert Anthony Fauci to be beheaded. Facebook took down the video — and removed a set of Bannon-controlled pages spreading disinformation about the election — but left up Bannon's main page.

2020 Election

OAN forced to delete fake story about voter fraud — after Trump promotes the conspiracy theory

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's new favorite "news" network, OAN reported that Dominion Voting Systems may have been behind an effort to switch as many as 435,000 votes from Trump to President-elect Joe Biden.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1326926226888544256

OAN cited a report they said came from Edison Research that confirms the voter fraud. The problem, however, is that Edison Research has never heard of this report. The Dispatch reported, and Raw Story confirmed, that Edison Research wasn't even part of an effort to examine voter fraud.

