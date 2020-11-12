Republicans deserve ‘damnation’ for going along with Trump’s delusions: ex-GOP congressman

Speaking on MSNBC this Thursday, former Republican congressman David Jolly said that’s a “damning moment” that more in the GOP haven’t spoken out against President Trump crusade to delegitimize the results of the 2020 election.

“It is time for Republicans and Republican leaders and a large portion of the country to stop treating the 74-year-old man like a temperamental child, because this is no longer a joke,” Jolly said. “This is no longer about Donald Trump — this is about American democracy and about the safety and security of our elections.”

Jolly went on to say that Trump’s effort to contest the election’s result was to be expected, but added that the greater issue at hand is a political party that is “defrauding the American people in real time.”

“This is about a generation of Republican leaders who are committing a fraud upon American democracy, and they deserve the scrutiny and the damnation and the criticism that we are focusing on Donald Trump right now.”

Watch the video below: