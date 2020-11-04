Republicans spent most of the election saying Kelly Loeffler can’t be trusted — but now she’s their nominee

Appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) made it to the runoff in the state Tuesday night, but it came after nationwide Republicans spent months trashing her.

“The truth is with Kelly Loeffler her own ambitions and her elite friends come first,” said conservative Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) during the campaign.

Her Republican opponent, Rep. Chis Collins (R-GA), was brutal in his assessment of Loeffler’s service while in the Senate for the few years since her appointment. He alleged corruption, profiting off the coronavirus news and insider trading while playing the victim and blaming the “liberal media.”

