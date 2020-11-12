Republicans urging Trump to give up — and step aside for Biden: report

On Thursday, CNN reported that Republican lawmakers recognize President Donald Trump’s court gambits over the election are doomed — and are urging the White House to acquiesce to a Biden transition.

“Republicans say they are willing to give Trump a chance to make his case in court,” reported Manu Raju and Ted Barrett. “But they fully recognize that Trump is losing by margins in key battleground states that make his chances of success in his legal cases extremely grim at best. Many have grown unnerved at his purge of top national security officials. And others are making clear that Trump should concede the race once it’s evident that he’s lost his court challenges.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) told reports she recognizes Biden as president-elect, and “It looks like a difficult mountain for the President.” Meanwhile, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), one of the top-ranking Senate Republican officials, said of Trump’s legal challenges, “I think it’s a very narrow road.”

“The pressure is also growing on Trump to ease the course of the transition to Biden, even as he pursues his court challenges,” continued the report. “So, far the General Services Administration has not signed off on the official paperwork to release funds for Biden’s transition.” Some Republicans are urging GSA to follow the official process, including Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

“In particular, Republicans are growing most unnerved by the White House’s refusal so far to allow Biden to receive access to presidential daily briefings to provide the President-elect with the latest information about national security threats that he will have to confront once assuming the White House,” said the report. “The bipartisan 9/11 Commission reported that the contested 2000 election and the shortened transition ahead of George W. Bush’s inauguration contributed to the lack of preparedness by the United States ahead of the 2001 terrorist attacks.”

