Rick Santorum ripped for saying Trump needs ‘conditions’ to concede: ‘Sounds like a hostage negotiation’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Sen. Rick Santorum on CNN (screengrab).

Onetime GOP Sen. Rick Santorum argued on CNN on Saturday night that President Donald Trump won’t simply concede because he lost the presidential race.

“I just want to say that what wearing hearing from the Trump White House is the president is willing to concede if certain conditions are met,” Santorum said on CNN hours after the race had been called.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Santorum’s remarks:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

White women had doubts — but they voted for Trump anyway

Published

52 mins ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Heading into Election Day, forecasters predicted that Republican Donald Trump — whose ascent to the White House prompted women to organize the largest single-day protest in U.S. history — would be soundly defeated in part due to a double-digit gender gap like the country has never seen. 

Instead, Democrat Joe Biden barely eked out a win, and the female electorate remained largely unchanged from 2016 and even 2012. White women who said they were having second thoughts about the president, citing their concerns about health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, his divisive racial rhetoric and even his general demeanor, ultimately chose to stand by him. 

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump-loving police chief in Arkansas out of job after calling for ‘death to all Marxist Democrats’

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

Another supporter of Donald Trump is out of a job after being caught making shocking statements about their support for the president.

"A police chief in Arkansas has resigned after he threatened to assault "Marxist Democrats" in posts he made on the social media platform Parler," KATV reported Saturday. "An active Parler user with the name and picture of Lang Holland, who was Marshall's Chief of Police, posted multiple derogatory posts about Democrats, transgender people, and supporters of Black Lives Matter."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lincoln Project members trolling Trump’s voter fraud hotline — that has been plagued by prank calls

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 7, 2020

By

On Saturday evening, CNN reported that the voter fraud hotline set up by the Trump campaign was being plagued by fake calls.

The campaign has made allegations of imagined voter fraud, but has not offered any evidence of voter fraud that would impact the outcome of the election, which has been called for President-elect Joe Biden.

The problem is that Trump has repeatedly said that if Biden won it would have to be because of fraud, so the campaign has been searching for evidence.

https://twitter.com/elainaplott/status/1324891706643378176

Instead of admitting defeat and conceding, the Trump campaign set up a hotline where supporters could make allegations of fraud.

Continue Reading
 
 
