Rick Santorum ripped for saying Trump needs ‘conditions’ to concede: ‘Sounds like a hostage negotiation’

Onetime GOP Sen. Rick Santorum argued on CNN on Saturday night that President Donald Trump won’t simply concede because he lost the presidential race.

“I just want to say that what wearing hearing from the Trump White House is the president is willing to concede if certain conditions are met,” Santorum said on CNN hours after the race had been called.

“The president is willing to concede if certain conditions are met,” says Rick Santorum on CNN, but staying in office is not a choice for Trump. He’ll be out of the White House in January pic.twitter.com/cmGx5DBhbj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 8, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Santorum’s remarks:

Sounds like a hostage negotiation. https://t.co/PDujx13cGZ — James Oliphant (@jamesoliphant) November 8, 2020

How’s this for a condition: leave the White House by January 20th and you won’t get dragged out by the Secret Service? https://t.co/E4Yx8t93F4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 8, 2020

"i'm breaking up with you," my girlfriend said. "i'm willing to break up with you if certain conditions are met," i said https://t.co/fa3W0VjkqW — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) November 8, 2020

There is no legal requirement to concede. There is a legal requirement to vacate the office on January 20, 2021, and non-prosecution agreements and pardon agreements are not part of that law. https://t.co/F1TNWs55oJ — Bryan William Jones (@BWJones) November 8, 2020

who does Rick Santorum think he’s kidding? It’s over. Trump can concede or not, but on Jan. 20th he’s done https://t.co/MtE0CVOu6I — Mark Follman (@markfollman) November 8, 2020

I too make demands and set conditions when I’ve been fired. https://t.co/i6DSgTJrwq — keith 🏳️‍🌈🎹 (@TheKeithiest) November 8, 2020

F–k his conditions and f–k his feelings. I mean damn his own idiot son wrote a trashbook on triggering liberals. F–k him and f–k his family. They're out in 1/20/2021 https://t.co/glcNkzYQRR — 🇺🇲 Agolf Twitler, YOU'RE FIRED! 🇺🇲 (@ChiefCovfefe) November 8, 2020

On behalf of the City of Philadelphia, I am offering @realDonaldTrump the concession of one dollar. https://t.co/MxeZY37kI0 pic.twitter.com/nYA51o6SkJ — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) November 8, 2020

Looks like we’ve reached Step 3 in the stages of grief https://t.co/K3gCTYBCTu pic.twitter.com/TpZRZM3Mkn — Stephen Leccese (@srleccese) November 8, 2020

Kanye is willing to concede that Taylor Swift won the award for best Female Video if certain conditions are met. https://t.co/a1kB7PqUc7 — Seth Cotlar (@SethCotlar) November 8, 2020

The Trump dummies looked up the "stages of grief" and thought "bargaining" was a direction. https://t.co/TqlTB6wwO7 — Matthew Randazzo V (@RandazzoTweets) November 8, 2020

We've gone from "fighting to the end" to bargaining about the conditions for a concession in, like, 12 hours. https://t.co/1VnQao43SU — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) November 8, 2020

