Right-wing website buried in mockery for claiming Trump’s White House is ‘cordial and efficient’

1 min ago

- Commentary
President Donald Trump in 60 Minutes interview (Photo: Screen capture)

The right-wing Federalist website was blasted with derision for claiming the infamously dysfunctional White House was “cordial and efficient.”

Casey Mulligan, a former chief economist of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, has published a new book lauding President Donald Trump and his team, which stands in contrast to years of reporting based on inside sources and a parade of books published by other former officials and journalists who covered the administration.

“There are numerous books about President Trump and the supposed inner workings of the Trump White House,” wrote The Federalist’s Helen Raleigh. “Whether they were written by famed journalists or those who claimed to have worked closely with the president, majority of these books seem to only confirm what the president’s detractors already believed — that the president doesn’t know what he’s doing; he’s unpredictable; he spends all his time on tweeting false or exaggerated statements. Essentially, they argue the White House has been in a constant state of chaos.”

Mulligan spends a good portion of his book debunking claims about the president, such as his plainly observable Twitter usage and the historically high turnover rate.

Social media users were not persuaded by Mulligan’s claims.

