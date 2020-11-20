Right-wing website buried in mockery for claiming Trump’s White House is ‘cordial and efficient’

The right-wing Federalist website was blasted with derision for claiming the infamously dysfunctional White House was “cordial and efficient.”

Casey Mulligan, a former chief economist of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, has published a new book lauding President Donald Trump and his team, which stands in contrast to years of reporting based on inside sources and a parade of books published by other former officials and journalists who covered the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are numerous books about President Trump and the supposed inner workings of the Trump White House,” wrote The Federalist’s Helen Raleigh. “Whether they were written by famed journalists or those who claimed to have worked closely with the president, majority of these books seem to only confirm what the president’s detractors already believed — that the president doesn’t know what he’s doing; he’s unpredictable; he spends all his time on tweeting false or exaggerated statements. Essentially, they argue the White House has been in a constant state of chaos.”

Mulligan spends a good portion of his book debunking claims about the president, such as his plainly observable Twitter usage and the historically high turnover rate.

Insider Tells What It’s Really Like In The Trump White House: Cordial And Efficienthttps://t.co/1GcQcMIfyo — The Federalist (@FDRLST) November 20, 2020

Social media users were not persuaded by Mulligan’s claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

LOLOLOLOLOL ignoring a deadly pandemic with breathtaking efficiency! — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) November 20, 2020

Even the Onion couldn't come up with this one. — Airyaman (Kevin) (@Airyaman67) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitler's cheerleaders says Hitler's office runs like a well oiled machine. Because of course they would. — Lasko (@LaskoReal) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I can’t believe I read this article. I’m sick — Salveyder (@latinflyboy) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cordial” is extremely definitely a word I can see applying to the tone President Trump sets in his life and in the workplaces he manages. — Elizabeth Picciuto 🦃🍠🥧 (@epicciuto) November 20, 2020

Ah, that explains the steady drumbeat of leaks, backstabbing, and disgruntled staff that have been constantly regurgitated by this White House for 4 years. — Cog-faced Pony Soldier (@bdragon74) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We should pivot from asking “who funds the federalist?” to “who taught the staff of the federalist to tie their shoes?” — Brendel (@Brendelbored) November 20, 2020

And Trump is really honest beneath it all. And really released his taxes. And Mexico really paid for the wall. And all this is him really conceding. Rubes gonna fall for the con every. single. time. Pick a card, any card! — Scott Kraft (@wafflepop) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

goodfellas_laughing.gif — there is no 6 seasons total landscaping (@thereisnorule6) November 20, 2020

Who pays you to write this? — atschwitters (@atschwitters) November 20, 2020

wow that headline should move copies — matt jameson, held in place by a device (@AntiCultureWar) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Only a fool would believe this. — August Mom (@augustmom3) November 20, 2020

Conservative satire is terrible — Tree ❌ (@treemania_) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I seem to recall pictures of happy, smiling guards & clerks just outside of gates of Auschwitz, where they worked. Definite same energy here. — William F Tulloch 🏳️‍🌈 (@CPTDoomDC) November 20, 2020

"everyone was polite" is exactly the kind of suspiciously precise defense of trump that I expected from a propaganda rag secretly funded by God knows who — Robby Simpson (@robbysimpson) November 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT