Roger Stone had advance knowledge the Access Hollywood tape was going to be released: Newly unsealed documents

On Monday, BuzzFeed News announced that they had managed to get several previously redacted sections of information in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s interviews made public as part of their extended court battle for information.

🚨BREAKING: @BuzzFeedNews and I and @EPICprivacy just got MAJOR sections of the Mueller report unredacted related to Wikileaks and Roger Stone and the Trump campaign’s interest in hacked DNC emails and charging decisions related to Julian Assange STORY TK by @kenbensinger & me pic.twitter.com/6ChfvbBOXH — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) November 2, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the now-unredacted pieces of information concerns President Donald Trump’s former strategist Roger Stone, who was ultimately convicted of seven felonies — later commuted by the president — as a result of his conduct as federal investigators questioned him about his advance knowledge of the release of stolen Democratic emails through WikiLeaks.

According to the documents, Trump associate Jerome Corsi told investigators that Stone also had advance knowledge about the release of the “Access Hollywood” tape featuring Trump’s boasts about assaulting women.

Mind-blowing that passages like this are being unsealed from the Mueller Report on the eve of the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/zGHB5invL6 — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) November 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Previous reporting indicated that Corsi told investigators Stone wanted the WikiLeaks release to be timed to take media scrutiny off the “Access Hollywood” tape.