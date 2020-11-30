Rudy Giuliani tells GOP lawmakers to ‘take over’ election because of ‘5 million illegal aliens in Arizona’
Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday suggested that the Arizona legislature should “take over” the state’s election after claiming that the state has 5 million undocumented immigrants.
Giuliani made the remarks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in Phoenix.
“If they can locate a sufficient number of illegal immigrants voting illegally, that would have a bearing on the outcome of the election,” the president’s lawyer said. “And they’re going to certify the vote apparently without doing it. You would have to be an idiot not to think that illegal aliens and immigrants vote, right?”
“How many are there in Arizona?” Giuliani asked. “What’s the lowest number? Can anybody help me with that? Five million, 4 million?”
“I wish we knew, sir,” one of the lawmakers replied.
“What’s the lowest number we could use?” Giuliani pressed. “Four million?”
State Rep. Kelly Townsend (R) asserted that there are as many as 36,000 people in Arizona voter rolls who “can’t prove their citizenship.”
Giuliani did not seem satisfied with that number.
“I may be wrong, but let’s say there are 5 million illegal aliens in Arizona,” he remarked. “It is beyond credulity that a few hundred thousand didn’t vote.”
“There is no question any reasonable person’s mind that the vote totals contain large numbers of illegal votes from people who are not citizens of United States,” Giuliani added. “And the officials certifying have made no effort to find out the truth, which, seems to me, gives the state legislature a perfect reason to take over the conduct of this election.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Arizona had a total population of 7,278,717 in 2019.
The Pew Research Center estimates that there are 275,000 unauthorized immigrants in Arizona.
Watch the video below from OAN.
2020 Election
Trump’s efforts to undo the election are facing resistance from these Republicans in key battleground states
Critics of President Donald Trump — from liberals and progressives to right-wing Never Trump conservatives — are slamming Republicans in Congress who refuse to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect or speak out against Trump's election-related lawsuits. But New York Times reporters Peter Baker and Kathleen Gray, in an article published on November 28, emphasize that in key battleground states, some of the people who have refused to indulge Team Trump's legal challenges and bogus election fraud claims are Republicans.
2020 Election
Trump’s team files fifth demand for Georgia to audit their ballot signatures as their campaign to overturn the election fizzles
President Donald Trump's campaign has filed its fifth demand for the state of Georgia to audit the signatures on ballots.
The statement from the Trump team said that the "Georgia secretary of state should perform an immediate audit of the signatures on all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballot envelopes received for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Trump Campaign estimates that between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from absentee ballots alone were cast in the state of Georgia -- far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket's current margin of 12,670 votes."
https://twitter.com/JulesJester/status/1333460202948075526
2020 Election
Legal reporter shocked by Rudy Giuliani’s latest ‘breathtaking claim’ in fight over vote counting
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani held a press event in Arizona on Monday in which he lobbed out more false claims that the 2020 election was "stolen" from President Donald Trump.
Among other things, Giuliani alleged that that Arizona's process for picking its voting machines was "corrupt," even though he acknowledged he had no personal knowledge about how the process worked.
One claim, however, shocked Reuters legal reporter Brad Heath, who said it went beyond anything that Giuliani had argued before.