Sean Hannity suggests we may have to have a ‘do-over’ election
On Thursday evening, as ballot returns continued to paint a bleak picture for President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Sean Hannity spread baseless speculation about “fraud” in the election counts — and suggested America might need to have a “do-over” election in Pennsylvania, something for which there is no legal basis.
“Does that invalidate the process, considering they’re violating the law?” said Hannity. “And what is the remedy? The only remedy I would see, at that point, is, they did it, and the violated the law, nobody can testify to the legitimacy of what their counting was — a do-over in that state? By the way, something that has never been done in a presidential election.”
Watch below:
Here's Hannity arguing that Pennsylvania should do a "do over" election pic.twitter.com/eZcaD3svee
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020
The mantra on Hannity's show tonight, outside of whinging about Fox's Arizona call, is to call for a "do-over" in the Pennsylvania election.
Here he is asking Ted Cruz if they can "have a revote" in the state. pic.twitter.com/80i8KKJYkn
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 6, 2020
