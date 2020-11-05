Sean Hannity suggests we may have to have a ‘do-over’ election

On Thursday evening, as ballot returns continued to paint a bleak picture for President Donald Trump, Fox News’ Sean Hannity spread baseless speculation about “fraud” in the election counts — and suggested America might need to have a “do-over” election in Pennsylvania, something for which there is no legal basis.

“Does that invalidate the process, considering they’re violating the law?” said Hannity. “And what is the remedy? The only remedy I would see, at that point, is, they did it, and the violated the law, nobody can testify to the legitimacy of what their counting was — a do-over in that state? By the way, something that has never been done in a presidential election.”

Here's Hannity arguing that Pennsylvania should do a "do over" election pic.twitter.com/eZcaD3svee — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2020