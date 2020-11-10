Quantcast
Connect with us

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: ‘There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration’

Published

7 mins ago

on

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed to bring some swagger back to US diplomacy AFP / JOHN THYS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that he wold ensure a “smooth transition” to a “second Trump administration.”

During a press conference at the State Department, Pompeo was asked whether any efforts are underway to engage with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said with a smile. “Alright? We’re ready. The world is watching what’s taking place. We’re going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There’s a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The world should have every confidence there will be a transition necessary to make sure the State Department is functional today, successful today and successful with a president who is in office on January 20th a minute after noon.”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: ‘There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration’

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said that he wold ensure a "smooth transition" to a "second Trump administration."

During a press conference at the State Department, Pompeo was asked whether any efforts are underway to engage with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said with a smile. "Alright? We're ready. The world is watching what's taking place. We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There's a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

RNC spokeswoman crashes and burns in latest attempt to prove Biden voter fraud

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington on Tuesday tried to prove that President-elect Joe Biden won due to voter fraud -- but her argument quickly fell apart at the very first sign of scrutiny.

At the heart of Harrington's argument is the fact that Biden received more total votes in swing-state cities such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh than Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

While this may not in and of itself sound suspicious, Harrington says that it should raise some red flags because Biden supposedly didn't see a similar surge in cities that are not in swing states, such as Chicago.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

McConnell doesn’t care if he’s seen as a hypocrite because wants to maintain his power: Ex-Harry Reid adviser

Published

19 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is changing his tune on the importance of a peaceful transition of power. In 2016, McConnell said that Americans understand that with 270 electoral votes, you're the president. But in the 2020 election, McConnell decided that Trump can lodge whatever lawsuits he wants, despite the election-winning by more votes in more states than Trump did four years ago.

According to ex-Sen. Harry Reid's (D-NV) former adviser Adam Jentleson, McConnell doesn't care about being seen as a hypocrite because the most important thing to him is maintaining his power.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE