Security guard interrupts COVID-denier’s speech and quits on the spot: ‘She’s trivializing the Holocaust’

Published

54 mins ago

on

A video from Germany is circulating on social media, showing a COVID-denier addressing a rally, only to have her speech interrupted by a security guard who was disgusted by her comparisons of pandemic restrictions to the Holocaust.

“I feel like Sophie Scholl, since I’ve been active in the resistance, giving speeches, going to protests, distributing flyers,” the woman says to the audience, referring to the famous “White Rose” resistance fighter who opposed the Nazis during World War II.

As the woman talked, a man who was working as a security guard for the event approached the stage, saying, “I’m not going to be a security guard for this kind of idiocy,” as the woman looked at him with shock.

“She is trivializing the Holocaust,” the man said as others escorted him away. After the man left, the woman began crying, threw down the microphone in anger, and stormed off the stage.

Watch the video below:


Continue Reading

2020 Election

The Republican Party has already burst at the seams in the wake of Trump’s defeat: conservative columnist

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

Almost three weeks after Election Day — with President-elect Joe Biden having won 306 electoral votes and defeating President Donald Trump by more than 6 million in the popular vote — Trump has yet to concede and continues to claim, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him through widespread voter fraud. Some prominent Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney, are urging Trump to acknowledge Biden's victory, while others won't say a word against the president. And conservative Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, in a November 23 column, argues that these divisions with the GOP need to become a litmus test — and that Republicans who refuse to accept the election results should become pariahs.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s what the rift between Trump and Fox News means for Democrats: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

In recent weeks, President Donald Trump has been angrily railing against Fox News and Fox Business, urging his supporters to watch Newsmax TV or One American News instead. And a Daily Beast article by journalists Sam Stein and Maxwell Tani, published on November 21, contemplates what the bad blood between Trump and Fox News could mean for Democrats going forward.

It wasn't a good sign for the Fox News/Trump alliance when head honcho Rupert Murdoch predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden would win the 2020 presidential election, and Trump was furious when Fox News' decision desk called Arizona for Biden on Election Night — even when many other media outlets were still declining to do so. Fox News' decision desk, like the Associated Press, believed that the math was insurmountable for Trump in Arizona; others took a wait-and-see approach.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Some conservatives are becoming apoplectic as the lunatic antics of the Trump legal team continue unabated

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 23, 2020

By

The lunatic antics of the Trump legal team continued unabated over this past weekend. After his mysteriously oozing press conference last Thursday, Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani kept an uncharacteristically low profile. Jenna Ellis, his partner in the "elite strike force," took to Twitter to insult longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz, accusing him of "micropenis syndrome," but beyond that she too stayed quiet. They left the public appearances to Sidney Powell, the member of the team best known as former national security adviser Michael Flynn's least competent attorney.

Continue Reading
 
 
