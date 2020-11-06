‘Seriously, what is wrong with you?’: Meghan McCain faces backlash for error-filled election tweet
Meghan McCain took some heat for a tweet concerning what she called “illegal voting” that also referred to her professional history with Stacey Abrams. The tweet was later removed.
“I’m not convinced Trump has a claim about illegal voting and ballots but I interviewed Stacey Abrahams [sic] like 8 times on @TheView the past few years discussing her ‘voter fraud’ and Hillary still hasnt [sic] conceded her election…” McCain tweeted, adding, “This narrative is one that has been full throttle.”
Responses flooded in with spelling corrections and history lessons for McCain after she claimed that former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton never conceded to then president-elect Donald Trump.
Clinton told supporters one day after Trump’s 2016 victory, “Last night, I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country.”
“Seriously, what is wrong with you,” CNN political analyst and former Clinton White House official Joe Lockhart replied to McCain. “Hillary’s speech was one of the most gracious and undeserved moments in our history. @theview is this the kind of stuff you guys want to be associated with?”
Former Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin tweeted, “This is a horrible take and a dangerous false equivalency.”
Ultimately, McCain removed her tweet saying she was “too tired to debate on Twitter this morning.”
2020 Election
Trump appears to be defeated — now comes the scary part
Donald Trump will not go in peace. He will not go with dignity. He will not go without committing crimes, or at least attempting to do so. For 75 long agonizing days, Trump is still the most powerful person on the planet.
Noise will dominate today’s news cycle. Aside from the numbers themselves--which ultimately may wind up with the delicious irony of a 306-232 electoral vote loss for Trump, the same margin by which he won in 2016--the nation will hear about recounts and skirmishes and court challenges and lots of nuances about process.
None of that is cause for alarm. People are always emotional after bitter elections. Virtually all tight election results are subject to recounts, often by law. Network calls of victory do not constitute an official verdict: The arcane processes of certifying elections are the fine print of democracy. Stuff takes time.
2020 Election
Trump, refusing to concede: ‘I will never give up fighting for you and our nation’
President Donald Trump, rather than conceding to Joe Biden, has just issued a statement that says he "will never stop fighting" for the American people, an apparent last-ditch effort to delay the inevitable.
One election desk has already called the race for Biden, and experts have said there is more than enough evidence Biden has won.
I don't know, but it sure seems to me like not calling the race when the outcome is obvious in states like PA and NV gives the president more time to spout misinformation.
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) November 6, 2020
2020 Election
‘Frenzied’ aides trying to soothe Trump as likely re-election loss sets in: report
As Democratic candidate Joe Biden continues to pull ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania Friday and excitement begins to build in his campaign toward becoming president-elect, there's a reportedly drastically different vibe inside the White House.
"The atmosphere inside the West Wing is being described as a bit frenzied as reality sets in that Biden is only pulling further ahead," CNN White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins tweeted Friday. "Trump's closest aides seem to be working to manage his frustration. Mark Meadows is focused on Pennsylvania. And many others are looking for jobs."