Seth Meyers hilariously mocks Trump for being so depressed he’s hiding from the press
President Donald Trump hasn’t surfaced from the White House in the past few weeks, except for a few rounds of golf. “Late Show” host Seth Meyers couldn’t help but picture Trump hiding under a pile of blankets hiding from the world.
“Two weeks for a man who clearly loves talking to cameras. I mean, what’s going on?” Meyers asked. “I’m guessing someone has to crack open his bedroom door every day at two in the afternoon and say to a lump of blankets, ‘Mr. President? Mr. President, do you want to talk to the American people today?'”
“No,” Meyers anticipated Trump saying.
“We think it would be a good idea,” Meyers imagined Trump’s staff says.
“Is COVID cured?” he thought Trump would say.
“No. No, not yet.”
“Did we win Michigan?” Trump would ask.
“No, we lost it again today.”
“Oh,” Trump might say. “Maybe we’ll win it tomorrow. Hey, can I ask you something?”
“Sure, Mr. President.”
“Is Rudy….. a bad lawyer?” Trump might ask.
“Yeah, we think so.”
“Yeah, I think so too,” Meyers said with a chuckle.
Then when the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed over 30,000, it seemed to reignite something in him. It was enough for him to pull some pants on and give an impromptu press conference that “seemed to be about nothing in particular, and it lasted almost exactly one minute.”
Meyers said it was weird to see someone “that longwinded and self-obsessed keep his comments that brief. That’d be like turning to your uncle at Thanksgiving and saying, ‘Paul? Do you have anything to add about paper straws or gender pronouns?’ And Paul says, ‘I’d only like to say this turkey is the bomb.’ And we’d all give thanks for Uncle Paul finally discovering CBD gummies.”
Watch the video below:
2020 Election
‘Truly grotesque’: On way out the door, Trump prioritizes bringing back executions by firing squad and electrocution
Among the slew of potentially destructive policy changes the Trump administration is rushing to implement on its way out of power is a rule that would authorize the return of electrocutions and firing squads for federal executions, an effort critics slammed as a twisted priority amid deadly public health and economic crises.
ProPublica reported Wednesday that the rule, first published in the Federal Register by the U.S. Justice Department in August, "has raced through the process with little notice but unusual speed—and deadly consequences."
"This rule could reintroduce firing squads and electrocutions for federal executions, giving the government more options for administering capital punishment as drugs used in lethal injections become unavailable," ProPublica noted. "The Justice Department surfaced the proposal in August and accepted public comments for only 30 days, instead of the usual 60. The rule cleared White House review on Nov. 6, meaning it could be finalized any day."
2020 Election
Americans ‘won’t stand’ for election results not being honored: Biden
US President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that Americans "won't stand" for the results of the November 3 election not being honored.
"Our democracy was tested this year," Biden said in a Thanksgiving Day address in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. "And what we learned is this: The people of this nation are up to the task.
"In America, we have full and fair and free elections, and then we honor the results," he said. "The people of this nation and the laws of the land won't stand for anything else."
Biden did not mention Donald Trump by name but he was clearly referring to the president's refusal to accept the results of the election.
2020 Election
The strange truth about our Trump addiction
Are we addicted to Donald Trump? It's a question that's haunting journalists and political commentators, most of whom hate Trump but cannot deny that his name drives traffic and ratings. Even though Trump lost the election and Joe Biden will be the next president, Trump continues to be the big attention draw for political websites and cable news networks.
Part of that is completely understandable. Trump is still big news. He literally spent the past few weeks attempting a coup. While he failed, that doesn't change the history-making fact that he even tried, or that he got so much support. Certainly Biden, whose main activity is finding boring-but-competent people to staff his administration, can't compete with that, and there's no real indication that he wants to. (Unlike Trump, Biden views governing as a job and not just an opportunity to get attention.)