Seth Meyers says Trump is the ‘single most annoying human being on the face of the earth’ during brutal sendoff
The host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” reported on President Donald Trump losing the 2020 presidential race to Joe Biden.
“And now, nearly the entire Republican Party is in lockstep behind Trump as he tries to delegitimize and steal the election,” Meyers said.
“On Saturday, all the major networks finally called the presidential election for Joe Biden,” he said. “And I have to say, even I’m surprised at just how relieved I am that we don’t have to suffer through another four years Donald Trump — the single most annoying human being on the face of the earth.”
“Even if you put aside everything else about him — the racism, venality, cruelty, corruption, mendacity, vindictiveness and flagrant disregard for any life other than his own — he is still just a world, historically irritating man,” he explained.
“I mean, can you imagine living through another four years of having to see his sweaty, overcooked, ham of a face on your television every day?” he asked.
Director of election crimes at DOJ quits after Barr says feds will investigate Trump’s election fraud delusions
Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday said the Department of Justice would investigate Donald Trump's unfounded accusations of voter fraud -- and lost the top prosecutor in charge of such investigations.
"Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified," The New York Times reports. "Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times."
Officials at law firms representing Trump are balking at his efforts to overturn elections: report
On Monday, The New York Times reported that senior officials at multiple law firms representing President Donald Trump's campaign in their lawsuits against the election counts are increasingly uncomfortable with their legal teams being used to advance arguments to undermine the legitimacy of the vote.
"Some senior lawyers at Jones Day, one of the country’s largest law firms, are worried that it is advancing arguments that lack evidence and may be helping Mr. Trump and his allies undermine the integrity of American elections, according to interviews with nine partners and associates, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their jobs," reported Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Rachel Abrams, and David Enrich. "At another large firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, based in Columbus, Ohio, lawyers have held internal meetings to voice similar concerns about their firm’s election-related work for Mr. Trump and the Republican Party, according to people at the firm. At least one lawyer quit in protest."
CNN reporter destroys Bill Barr in massive fact-check
CNN reporter Marshall Cohen just destroyed U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr as a "serial liar" about "voter fraud."
"He pushed false narratives, cited debunked claims, and doubled down on the absolutely ridiculous conspiracy theory that foreign countries would flood the US with millions of forged ballots," Cohen tweeted. He continued, "June 22: Barr lied about mail-in voting and massively exaggerated the risks of fraud. For the first time, he also raised the possibility that foreign countries will send forged ballots to US voters. Trump picked up this baseless theory and ran with it."