‘Shame on you!’ CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump’s COVID adviser for urging people to ‘fight back’ on health restrictions

On CNN Monday, anchor Chris Cuomo slammed Dr. Scott Atlas — the radiologist and conservative think tank fellow who has become outgoing President Donald Trump’s favored COVID strategist — over his comments that people should “fight back” against pandemic restrictions.

“Dr. Atlas, okay, a guy with no pandemic experience — he literally would know more if he stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night — he’s saying, hey, you in Michigan, these measures to help try to control the spread, fight back,” said Cuomo, himself a COVID survivor. “Are you kidding me? Shame on you! What kind of doctor would tell people to rise up and resist the only kind of prophylaxis that could help them? What the hell is the matter with this person? Rise up? You rise up and do your job, or get the hell out.”

“How could you give this kind of advice?” Cuomo raged. “Of course Fauci was being measured. He says, I don’t agree with his position. This isn’t Fauci’s fight. The science is obvious. This is about Trump and the Trumpers. He’s going to have his main health guy stand up and say, fight back against the regulations that keep you safe? Listen to him. I’m not making it up.”

“And this kind of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly, who are now being told don’t see your family at Thanksgiving,” said Atlas in the clip. “For many people, this is their final Thanksgiving, believe it or not. What are we doing here?”

“What the hell are you doing here?” said Cuomo furiously. “Yeah, it could be their last Thanksgiving if you expose them to people who aren’t wearing masks, who weren’t socially distancing, who haven’t been doing so who haven’t been tested because they don’t want to get in on the con of COVID. You want to hide on state news, you do it. But someday, you are going to have to deal with real questions … you have to answer for that kind of guidance. Let alone as a doctor. Do no harm?”

