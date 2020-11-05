Shot in the dark: The federal vaccine distribution plan needs a lot of work
Election Day may have passed, but states are hurtling toward another big deadline on Nov. 15, when the Centers for Disease Control says they should be ready to receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine.But in what feels like a repeat of March and April, when the Trump administration abandoned states to figure out their own response to the deadly coronavirus, federal health officials are once again giving states little funding and paltry guidance on how to run the largest mass vaccination program in American history.For one, the feds are requiring states be ready to receive a vaccine, de…
One thing very certain after election day: ‘Coronavirus spreading like wildfire’
Political uncertainty remains as vote-counting continues after an Election Day which saw millions of voters head to the polls across the U.S., but one thing that's for sure is that "coronavirus is spreading like wildfire" throughout the country.
According to Johns Hopkins data, the U.S. recorded 91,350 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday. This marked the second-highest single-day figure to date, CNBC reported, while CNN noted that the five days with the highest number of coronavirus cases have all occurred since October 29.
As the national caseload has ballooned in the past week, the seven-day average of daily new cases surpassed 86,000, CNN reported:Meanwhile, Forbes reported that Harvard and Brown's Covid-19 risk assessment map—which assigns a rating to each county based on its weekly average of cases per 100,000 people—puts over half the U.S. "at a tipping point," meaning that the risk of transmission is high and the "level of spread is difficult to control without a circuit-breaking intervention such as a stay-at-home order."
How contagious are kids with COVID-19? Short answer: we don’t know
Are children a major source of contagion for Covid-19? Ten months into a pandemic that has claimed 1.2 million lives experts are still divided on the question, even as governments must decide whether to keep classrooms open or shut.
During the first wave of infection, scientific consensus formed around the concern that children might be a crucial vector -- as they are for the flu -- in spreading the new coronavirus.
And then, moving into the summer, the opposite idea took hold: kids, especially young ones, did not infect others that much, several studies suggested.
"If you look at the scientific literature, it's really not very clear," said Dominique Costagliola, an epidemiologist at the Marie and Pierre Curie Faculty of the Sorbonne University in Paris.
El Paso reports more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, shattering previous record
Cases of COVID-19 in El Paso continued to skyrocket on Wednesday as the city reported a record 3,100 new people contracted the virus, smashing the previous single-day record by more than 1,000.
City officials also reported eight additional deaths and more than total 21,900 active cases.
El Paso in recent weeks has struggled to stem the tide of the novel coronavirus. Hospitals are near or at capacity, and El Paso County has set up four temporary morgues.
The record-breaking case count comes as a state district judge is set to hear arguments Wednesday over a shutdown order issued last month by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego. The judge mandated a countywide, two-week closing of all nonessential businesses late last month to help contain the outbreak.