Some of the GOP’s biggest donors aren’t sold on bankrolling Trump’s legal battle over the election
President Donald Trump is aggressively seeking substantial donations to cover the costs of his legal battles in hopes of overturning the election results, but the Republican Party’s biggest donors are not too thrilled about funding the president’s legal war.
In fact, some have donors have already turned their focus to more pressing, and relatively realistic, such as the Georgia runoff which could ultimately decide the future of the U.S. Senate.
While Trump has vowed to launch legal attacks in several swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and others, the Republican Party is left to wonder who will fund these costly legal wars. As President-elect Joe Biden’s lead continues to widen, Trump’s chances of a legal battle diminish even more.
Multiple donors have spoken to USA Today to offer their take on Trump’s approach. According to one donor, who opted for anonymity, big donors are now seeking to “distance” from Trump while others are suggesting he “call off the legal dogs.”
“Republican donors are about to seek extreme social distance from Donald J. Trump,” one donor told the publication. “President Trump should…call off the legal dogs.”
Another Republican donor cited the obvious: there is no legitimate evidence of voter fraud. During a brief discussion with the publication, the anonymous donor said “there has been no clear evidence of fraud in any of the states in question in a way that could significantly change the results. The donor was therefore opposed to going on a ‘blind date’ by contributing additional money to the Trump campaign’s legal efforts.”
During a press conference on Monday, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stood alongside White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as the White House official violated the Hatch Act in an effort to defend Trump. At the time, McDaniel acknowledged that there is no evidence to support their claims as she insisted it is “going to take time” to find substantial evidence. In fact, McDaniel even admitted that if they do find evidence it may not be enough to overturn the election.
“Is it gonna be enough? We don’t know. Is it going to take time? Yes, it’s going to take time,” McDaniel said. “But what we are seeing is deeply alarming.”
Another concern donors have is the repeated comparison of the Biden v. Trump election to the 2000 Bush v. Gore election. It is important to note that the post-election legal battle focused on one state: Florida. However, Trump is attempting to have results overturned in several states which would be less likely to achieve.
The other concern is how Trump’s approach could impact other candidates within the Republican Party. Not only could Trump’s aggressive approach negatively impact the credibility of his arguments but also the credibility of the Republican lawmakers struggling to maintain control of the Senate. One wrong move from the president could cost Republicans the Senate.
2020 Election
Top Trump ally Erdogan finally congratulates Joe Biden on election win
One of President Donald Trump's last major allies on the world stage has finally accepted that he will no longer be president after January 20th.
Bloomberg News White House correspondent Jordan Fabian reports that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the 2020 presidential election, making him one of the last major Trump-allied leaders to acknowledge Biden's win.
With both Erdo?an and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman both acknowledging Biden's victory, that leaves Russian President Vladimir Putin as the sole major Trump-backing leader who has yet to congratulate Biden.
2020 Election
‘They don’t want the ride to end’: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle eye takeover of RNC, sources say
One of President Donald Trump's sons and his girlfriend are hoping to take control of the Republican National Committee, sources told CNN this week.
CNN's Jim Acosta reported on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle "are making moves to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee."
Acosta spoke to three GOP sources who said that the couple believe that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel did not do enough to ensure a Trump campaign victory.
The sources told Acosta that the move could prepare the current president for a 2024 comeback.
2020 Election
‘Psychopath’ Trump will need to be pushed out of the White House — according to this mental health expert
We know that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist. Despite dozens of explanations of this disorder, many Americans still don’t understand. Trump does not care a whit about you or our democracy. He is willing to attack, undermine, and destroy our America in order to save his power and to exalt his very presence. It is the pathology of a dictator. It is the pathology of a menace to our democracy.
Trump’s behavior since losing the election on Saturday has been appalling but predictable. If he cared about us and democracy, he would concede the election and promise to facilitate an orderly transition of power to the victor—Joe Biden. That’s what all normal people would do. That’s what all past presidents have done.