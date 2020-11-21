Quantcast
‘Spreader-in-Chief’ is now the ‘Murderer-in-Chief’: April Ryan weighs in on war crime charges for Trump

Published

30 mins ago

on

April Ryan -- screenshot

Using the hashtag #LockHimUp, American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent April Ryan said President Donald J. Trump “has blood on his hands” for the deaths of more than 253,000 Americans.

“I’ve been saying it since March and will always say it, Donald Trump has blood on his hands for the deaths of the 253K+ Americans that are dead because he ignored and politicized this virus. He went from being the Spreader-in-Chief to the Murderer-in-Chief. #LockHimUp.”

Ryan’s tweet was in response to culture critic Jawn Murray’s observation that if “Trump was a doctor and intentionally misled our nation about this pandemic, he’d be prosecuted for medical malpractice! Trump as POTUS aided and abetted a virus that murdered 253K+ Americans, committing Crimes Against Humanity and Genocide. The International Crime Court should prosecute him!”


WATCH: Trump supporter — wearing a floatation device — makes a scene over masks outside his golf club

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

A supporter of President Donald J. Trump's "forcefully" exhaled on a protester outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 21. He was wearing a Trump flotation device when the incident occurred, but neglected to wear a mask during the confrontation.

"Get away from me," a woman could be heard saying. "If you don't have a mask, you need to back off."

The belligerent man then inhaled and exhaled powerfully in her direction. When the woman said "that's assault," the man responded, "Yeah, call the cops and ask them to come get me." He then walked away.

Watch the video below.

Pennsylvania Republican ripped for ‘frivolous lawsuit’ to throw out 2.5 million votes

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 21, 2020

By

On Saturday, Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) filed a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the 2.5 million voters in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who voted by mail — or to kick the decision to appoint electors to the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

🚨BREAKING: Republican Congressman Mike Kelly has filed a new frivolous lawsuit in Pennsylvania seeking to block the state from certifying the election results and having the state legislature choose electors.

This is absolutely shameful.https://t.co/KgtT3qohX9

