St. Louis detective busted using government email account to campaign for Trump: report
A veteran homicide detective named Mike Herzberg with the St. Louis Metro PD has been exposed for using his work department email address to drum up votes to send an endorsement of President Donald J. Trump to 165 officers, Riverfront Times reported Monday.
The email read, in part: “The coming days are fraught with peril for our community, and its public servants. Please be careful, stick together, and watch each others’ sixes.”
In addition to Trump, Herzberg’s email also endorsed a nearly straight ticket of Republicans, including Mike Parson for governor, Eric Schmitt for state attorney general, and Daniel Zdrodowski for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Two Democrats made the cut — incumbent Missouri House District 81 representative Steve Butz, who is running unopposed, and Bob Burns, a man who hopes to remake his political career in the St. Louis County Council two years after his fellow Democrats kicked him out of the party’s caucus over his “frequent call-ins” and support for racist shock jock Bob Romanik’s now-canceled radio show, Riverfront Times reported.
The Ethical Society of Police represents St. Louis’ Black police officers. They released a statement following the incident that read, “SLMPD email should never be used in this manner.” The statement noted that the two police associations “have mutual members.” The statement continued, “Many of those members have stated they felt pressured to vote a certain way and disrespected by the blanket email sent to their department email addresses.”
In response to a request for comment on the SLPOA endorsement list and whether it breaks any department rules, Evita Caldwell, an SLMPD spokeswoman, wrote, “Our Internal Affairs Division is aware and is conducting an internal inquiry relative to this matter.”
Here’s why Maine’s new voting system could spell doom for Susan Collins
Maine's new ranked-choice voting system could spell uncertainty for Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) as she battles for her fifth term. Her opponent is Democrat Sara Gideon.
The contest on Tuesday is likely to be the first time that Maine will count second choices in a Senate race using a ranked-choice voting system that has been in place since 2018, The New York Times reported. The new system allows the voting public to list a second candidate and counts those preferences as votes if no one reaches 50 percent when the first-choice votes are tabulated. Collins' re-election bid could be in trouble because she has consistently drawn below 50 percent in public polls. Gideon has also had the same fate, making this race too close to discern at this time.
Trump busted lying about Obama-backed auto industry recovery in last pitch to Michigan voters
On Monday, writing for CNN, fact-checker Daniel Dale tore apart President Donald Trump's lies about the auto industry, stated during his final push to try to hold onto Michigan.
Dale took aim at a tweet from Sunday in which Trump said the industry "was hemorrhaging car companies and jobs" before he took office.
"It's not true that Michigan was hemorrhaging auto jobs during Barack Obama's presidency," wrote Dale. "In fact, between Obama's first full month in office, February 2009, and Obama's last full month in office, December 2016, Michigan added 11,700 vehicle manufacturing jobs and 45,300 auto parts manufacturing jobs. The number of parts manufacturing jobs in the state rose steadily, gaining every year of the Obama presidency, while the number of vehicle manufacturing jobs grew consistently from 2009 through 2014, then leveled off in Obama's last two years."
Officer in Melania Trump’s motorcade hospitalized after crash: report
An officer was rushed to the hospital Monday after an incident involving first lady Melania Trump's motorcade in Huntersville, NC. The accident occurred just before 3:30pm ET Monday when the motorcycle officer with the Huntersville Police Department collided with another vehicle, police reported.
The unidentified officer was taken to a nearby hospital and his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the report.