St. Louis detective busted using government email account to campaign for Trump: report

A veteran homicide detective named Mike Herzberg with the St. Louis Metro PD has been exposed for using his work department email address to drum up votes to send an endorsement of President Donald J. Trump to 165 officers, Riverfront Times reported Monday.



The email read, in part: “The coming days are fraught with peril for our community, and its public servants. Please be careful, stick together, and watch each others’ sixes.”

In addition to Trump, Herzberg’s email also endorsed a nearly straight ticket of Republicans, including Mike Parson for governor, Eric Schmitt for state attorney general, and Daniel Zdrodowski for St. Louis Circuit Attorney. Two Democrats made the cut — incumbent Missouri House District 81 representative Steve Butz, who is running unopposed, and Bob Burns, a man who hopes to remake his political career in the St. Louis County Council two years after his fellow Democrats kicked him out of the party’s caucus over his “frequent call-ins” and support for racist shock jock Bob Romanik’s now-canceled radio show, Riverfront Times reported.

The Ethical Society of Police represents St. Louis’ Black police officers. They released a statement following the incident that read, “SLMPD email should never be used in this manner.” The statement noted that the two police associations “have mutual members.” The statement continued, “Many of those members have stated they felt pressured to vote a certain way and disrespected by the blanket email sent to their department email addresses.”

In response to a request for comment on the SLPOA endorsement list and whether it breaks any department rules, Evita Caldwell, an SLMPD spokeswoman, wrote, “Our Internal Affairs Division is aware and is conducting an internal inquiry relative to this matter.”

Veteran homicide detective w/the St. Louis Metro PD uses department email account to send Trump endorsement to 165 officers. "SLMPD email should never be used in this manner," says the Ethical Society of Police, which represents the city's Black officers. https://t.co/Rr4oMUR9Xp — Ethan Brown (@ethanbrown72) November 2, 2020

