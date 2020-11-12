Stacey Abrams tells The View the only problems GOP candidates have with Georgia election is that they didn’t win
Speaking to the co-hosts of “The View” on Thursday, Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams explained that the GOP Senate candidates in Georgia have serious issues with the election, but they’re not ones that deal with the count.
She explained that in the past Democrats have ignored runoff elections in the state, but as the Senate majority hangs in the balance, it’s possible to win another “Doug Jones” seat if funders and Democrats are willing to do what it takes to win.
“We know that the essential nature of this election changes the future of our country, protects health care, protects access to jobs to protects access to justice,” Abrams explained. “We need to remember that Jon Kossoff and Rafael Warnock are the only ways to guarantee Mitch McConnell will pass legislation to renew recovery investment, to help protect jobs for retail workers, the jobs for people suffering going into Christmas or New Year’s, not knowing if they can stay in their homes. GASenate.com — that’s the only way we can make certain that the future we need come to fruition with Joe Biden as our president.”
Sunny Hostin explained that both Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue (R-GA) have attacked the secretary of state there, alleging he did something wrong or illegal. They along with Trump had demanded a hand recount of all 5 million votes. She asked about Abrams’ attacks on the secretary of state as well and whether they’re similar to that of Loeffler and Perdue.
“I have been critical because he has been wrong,” Abrams said. “In this case, we know that there were main challenges with our election system, but none of those challenges are the ones that Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are levying. They are arguing that they shouldn’t be in runoffs. They are arguing that the numbers should have been in their favor. That’s not how voting works and in this case, we know that more people were actually able to get their votes counted, and by getting their votes counted, we saw the outcome.”
She explained that in Georgia the Republican Party is the one that has maintained the runoff system, which she called “vestige of Jim Crow in deciding elections.” If they had wanted to get rid of it, they could, but they can’t do it just so it’ll change the outcome of this election.
See the interview below:
