Stanford University distances itself from controversial Trump advisor Scott Atlas

On Monday, in a statement on Twitter, Stanford University distanced themselves from Dr. Scott Atlas, a radiologist who has become outgoing President Donald Trump’s favorite adviser on the coronavirus pandemic despite no background in infectious disease.

The university has been asked to comment on recent statements made by @ScottWAtlas, a senior fellow at the @HooverInst who is on leave of absence from that position. 1/3 — Stanford University (@Stanford) November 17, 2020

Stanford’s position on managing the pandemic in our community is clear. We support using masks, social distancing, and conducting surveillance and diagnostic testing. We also believe in the importance of strictly following the guidance of local and state health authorities. 2/3 — Stanford University (@Stanford) November 17, 2020

Dr. Atlas has expressed views that are inconsistent with the university’s approach in response to the pandemic. Dr. Atlas’s statements reflect his personal views, not those of the Hoover Institution or the university. 3/3 — Stanford University (@Stanford) November 17, 2020

A recent report has suggested that the Hoover Institution itself, a conservative think tank affiliated with Stanford, has fallen into disfavor with other officials at the university.

“In September, dozens of researchers and doctors from Stanford School of Medicine signed an open letter calling attention to the ‘falsehoods and misrepresentations of science’ they say Atlas has espoused,” reported Tom Bartlett for the Chronicle of Higher Education. “Another letter of protest, signed by more than 100 Stanford faculty members, notes that Atlas has “no expertise in epidemiology.” It also chides another Hoover fellow, Richard A. Epstein, a legal scholar and author of books like Free Markets Under Siege: Cartels, Politics, and Social Welfare, for writing in mid-March that he thought only 500 people in the United States would die from the coronavirus.”