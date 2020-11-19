‘Starting to get embarrassing’: Even some Trump loyalists admit his attempted coup is floundering
President Donald Trump still insists that he’s going to win a second term even though he lost the 2020 election handily to President-elect Joe Biden.
However, the Wall Street Journal reports that even some loyalists to the president now see his attempts to overturn the 2020 election as doomed to fail.
“There was this period of hope that there’s fraud,” one Trump campaign aide explained to WSJ. “And then it was, ‘Is there really enough fraud?’ It’s starting to get a little embarrassing.”
The Journal’s sources also describe how Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani forcefully took over efforts to lead the fight against the election results by accusing the president’s advisers of lying to him about having little chance of overturning the outcome.
“He was the only person telling the president he could win,” one Trump campaign source tells the paper.
However, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller defended Giuliani’s work and told the Journal that the former New York mayor was “the Eliot Ness of his generation” who would be able to uncover a purportedly vast Democratic voter fraud conspiracy.
Mike DuHaime, a longtime GOP strategist, told WSJ that it’s time for the Trump campaign to stop playing games and accept that Trump won’t be president after January 20th.
“Donald Trump lost,” he said. “We shouldn’t be telling people it was fraud when it wasn’t.”
2020 Election
Republicans are committing political ‘murder-suicide’ by backing Trump’s efforts to take down democracy: columnist
On Thursday, writing for The Atlantic, Ron Brownstein broke down how the GOP is jeopardizing its own political future by letting outgoing President Donald Trump wage war against the results of the election.
"Congressional Republicans may be engaged in the political equivalent of a murder-suicide by abetting Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him," wrote Brownstein. "[B]y supporting Trump’s claims — either overtly or through their silence — Republicans are ... cementing his position as the dominant figure in the GOP, snuffing out their chances of reconsidering the course he has set for their party."
2020 Election
Trump campaign dismisses its own Michigan lawsuit in latest courtroom flop
Another day, another legal loss for President Donald Trump's campaign.
The Trump campaign on Thursday filed a notice of voluntary dismissal (PDF) of its lawsuit in the United States District Court in the Western District of Michigan Southern Division in which it said it was no longer seeking to stop Wayne County from certifying its election results.
Strangely, the notice argued that it no longer needed to pursue this course of action because the "Wayne County board of county canvassers met and declined to certify the results of the presidential election," despite the fact that the board voted unanimously this week to do just that.
2020 Election
Trump ‘reached out’ to ‘thank’ Wayne County canvassers before they tried to block votes again: report
On Thursday, new reporting revealed that the two Republican election canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan who tried to block certification of Detroit ballots and relented, then tried to take back their decision to certify the votes.
According to the Associated Press, in the interim between them changing their mind and trying to take back Detroit certification, outgoing President Donald Trump "reached out" to the canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, and thanked them for their "support."