‘Starting to get embarrassing’: Even some Trump loyalists admit his attempted coup is floundering

President Donald Trump still insists that he’s going to win a second term even though he lost the 2020 election handily to President-elect Joe Biden.

However, the Wall Street Journal reports that even some loyalists to the president now see his attempts to overturn the 2020 election as doomed to fail.

“There was this period of hope that there’s fraud,” one Trump campaign aide explained to WSJ. “And then it was, ‘Is there really enough fraud?’ It’s starting to get a little embarrassing.”

The Journal’s sources also describe how Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani forcefully took over efforts to lead the fight against the election results by accusing the president’s advisers of lying to him about having little chance of overturning the outcome.

“He was the only person telling the president he could win,” one Trump campaign source tells the paper.

However, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller defended Giuliani’s work and told the Journal that the former New York mayor was “the Eliot Ness of his generation” who would be able to uncover a purportedly vast Democratic voter fraud conspiracy.

Mike DuHaime, a longtime GOP strategist, told WSJ that it’s time for the Trump campaign to stop playing games and accept that Trump won’t be president after January 20th.

“Donald Trump lost,” he said. “We shouldn’t be telling people it was fraud when it wasn’t.”