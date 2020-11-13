‘Step up right now’: Trump legal advisor declares ballot fight is ‘essentially the new American revolution’

President Donald J. Trump’s legal advisor Sidney Powell appeared on Fox Business Friday to sow doubt about the FBI and the free election process.

Conservative host Lou Dobbs asked Powell, “Is the FBI already carrying out investigations into these voting companies?” To which she replied, “Democratic senators and congresspeople for years have reported problems with this system to the FBI and to the government, but nobody’s done a blooming thing about it, but people in the election security department of Homeland Security need to be fired yesterday.”

She also declared the ballot fight is “essentially the new American revolution … anybody who wants this country to remain free needs to step up right now.”

