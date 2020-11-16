Stocks set record — here’s why Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden should get credit
After news about a preliminary coronavirus vaccine from Moderna further lifted expectations of a strong economic recovery, U.S. stocks jumped to a near record 30,000 on the Dow.
In a tweet this Monday, journalist Aaron Rupar resurfaced a Trump tweet from last year where he retroactively explains why Biden is directly responsible for the last market surge.
An important message from our soon to be ex-president about why Biden deserves the credit for the Dow closing at a record high 👇 https://t.co/xJS0T0GrTg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 16, 2020
ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to: correc[email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: