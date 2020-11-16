Stocks set record — here’s why Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden should get credit

Former President Barack Obama's campaign manager David Plouffe explained that President Donald Trump's temper tantrum over losing the 2020 election ultimately costs American lives.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, Plouffe called it, by far, "the most reckless and irresponsible thing" that Trump has done in four years, and that's saying a lot.

"We have an election early November; a new president takes over the third week of January. It is no time at all -- over in the blink of an eye," said Plouffe. "So the damage here is severe. It's all to satisfy his childlike ego. This election is not even that close. He tweeted at the governor of Ohio today. He is much more enraged about the governor of Ohio saying Joe Biden won an election than about the pandemic raging all around us. And listen, at the end of the day, we pay the price all the time for this, but I think it is coming to a crescendo."