Stocks set record — here’s why Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden should get credit

Published

1 min ago

on

Images via AFP.

After news about a preliminary coronavirus vaccine from Moderna further lifted expectations of a strong economic recovery, U.S. stocks jumped to a near record 30,000 on the Dow.

In a tweet this Monday, journalist Aaron Rupar resurfaced a Trump tweet from last year where he retroactively explains why Biden is directly responsible for the last market surge.

‘Imma shoot them’: Woman arrested for threatening Florida Republicans with tweet against anti-protest law

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

A 55-year-old woman named Karen Jones was arrested in Palm Beach, FL. after making an online threat to shoot Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott for “looting” the state, the Miami Herald reported.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jones was arrested at her home in Lantana after sending a tweet that declared, “DeSantis, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio are looting my state. Imma shoot them."

Jones admitted to a detective that the Twitter account was hers and that she made the post, according to the sheriff’s office. According to her affidavit, Jones, a registered Democrat, told the detective it was a “joke."

‘He’s living in a fantasy world’: Obama strategist says Americans are paying the price for Trump’s childish ego

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama's campaign manager David Plouffe explained that President Donald Trump's temper tantrum over losing the 2020 election ultimately costs American lives.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Monday, Plouffe called it, by far, "the most reckless and irresponsible thing" that Trump has done in four years, and that's saying a lot.

"We have an election early November; a new president takes over the third week of January. It is no time at all -- over in the blink of an eye," said Plouffe. "So the damage here is severe. It's all to satisfy his childlike ego. This election is not even that close. He tweeted at the governor of Ohio today. He is much more enraged about the governor of Ohio saying Joe Biden won an election than about the pandemic raging all around us. And listen, at the end of the day, we pay the price all the time for this, but I think it is coming to a crescendo."

President-elect Biden: Trump’s refusal to admit defeat ‘more embarrassing for the country than debilitating‘

Published

47 mins ago

on

November 16, 2020

By

President-elect Joe Biden spoke freely about his predecessor's lackluster inability to concern himself with a peaceful transfer of power.

Biden referred to the current situation in the White House as “more embarrassing for the country than debilitating” and at one point even acknowledged that his vice president-elect Kamala Harris receives the intel briefings he's currently being denied because she is as a member of the intel committee.

When asked about the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden flatly responded that “more people may die” if Trump continues on his current path of withholding any aid during the transition process before the inauguration on Jan. 20.

