‘Stupidity on steroids’: Senator blasts GOP for refusing to help Americans in COVID crisis before the holidays

It’s beginning to seem that the only one who isn’t concerned about the COVID-19 stimulus needs is the man running the U.S. Senate. In an MSNBC interview Monday, host Andrea Mitchell noted that Americans are about to not make their rent, much less have Christmas and Hanukkah presents.

The deadline is Dec. 11 and Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is among the bipartisan group of legislators trying to end the stalemate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is refusing to budge on a regulation that would protect corporations from being sued if they endanger workers or the community by refusing to institute protections from COVID-19. McConnell is demanding a five-year ban on lawsuits for corporations, even though the vaccine is said to be available to all Americans next year. Wall Street is already concerned, wondering what it will take to spark a fire under him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warner called it “stupidity on steroids if Congress [doesn’t] act before the holidays.”

Refusing to pass another stimulus means that Americans will be evicted or foreclosed on as 2021 begins.

“The idea that people are going to lose unemployment before the holidays or be pushed out of apartments January 1st, or that we’re not going to give adequate funding for testing or vaccine distribution, it would be the worst self-inflicted harm in recent times,” he said. “We need to get back to the notion of stepping up in a major way with the CARES package back in March. We need to do more. And I think people of good faith are working together to see if we can get a meaningful package. Both sides are going to have to compromise. The Democrats aren’t going to get what they want with their $2 trillion plan, and clearly, the so-called skinny plan is not nearly enough to provide a bridge.”

See the interview below: