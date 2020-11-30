Quantcast
Connect with us

Supreme Court hearing gets awkward as conservative Alito runs roughshod over chief justice Roberts

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Trump is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to allow him to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count — a move that goes against more than 200 years of practice where non-citizen residents, even those in the U.S. illegally, were among those counted.

While questioning New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, conservative Justice Samuel Alito said that the prospect of submitting two documents, one detailing census numbers of every person inside the U.S. and another detailing numbers that exclude undocumented immigrants inside the U.S. “seems like a totally meaningless formality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s not a meaningless formality in the sense that this is the moment in the process when judicial intervention can operate,” Underwood replied, adding that the court can tell President Trump what is “lawful to use in his report to Congress.”

Later in the exchange, Chief Justice John Roberts signaled to Alito that his time was up and attempted to hand over the floor to Justice Sonia Sotomayor, but Alito ignored Roberts and insisted on moving on to his second point.

Listen to the exchange in the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s efforts to undo the election are facing resistance from these Republicans in key battleground states

Published

1 min ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Critics of President Donald Trump — from liberals and progressives to right-wing Never Trump conservatives — are slamming Republicans in Congress who refuse to publicly acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect or speak out against Trump's election-related lawsuits. But New York Times reporters Peter Baker and Kathleen Gray, in an article published on November 28, emphasize that in key battleground states, some of the people who have refused to indulge Team Trump's legal challenges and bogus election fraud claims are Republicans.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s team files fifth demand for Georgia to audit their ballot signatures as their campaign to overturn the election fizzles

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed its fifth demand for the state of Georgia to audit the signatures on ballots.

The statement from the Trump team said that the "Georgia secretary of state should perform an immediate audit of the signatures on all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballot envelopes received for the Nov. 3 General Election. The Trump Campaign estimates that between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from absentee ballots alone were cast in the state of Georgia -- far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket's current margin of 12,670 votes."

https://twitter.com/JulesJester/status/1333460202948075526

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Supreme Court hearing gets awkward as conservative Alito runs roughshod over chief justice Roberts

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

President Trump is pressing the U.S. Supreme Court to allow him to exclude undocumented immigrants from the census count -- a move that goes against more than 200 years of practice where non-citizen residents, even those in the U.S. illegally, were among those counted.

While questioning New York Solicitor General Barbara Underwood, conservative Justice Samuel Alito said that the prospect of submitting two documents, one detailing census numbers of every person inside the U.S. and another detailing numbers that exclude undocumented immigrants inside the U.S. "seems like a totally meaningless formality."

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE