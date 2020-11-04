Susan Collins will keep her Senate seat — Democrat Sara Gideon concedes: ‘We came up short’
Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) has held onto her seat after her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon conceded the race Wednesday morning. Republicans viewed this congressional seat as critical in hopes to continue controlling the GOP-led Senate.
Collins was ahead in the vote count over Sara Gideon by 51% to 42% with about 85% of the expected vote tallied, The Wall Street Journal reported.
“I congratulated her on winning this election and I told her that I will always be available to help serve the people of Maine,” Gideon said, noting that she made the decision to concede in an effort to bring unity to the state. She reportedly said, “We came up short.”
Collins, the only Republican in the state’s congressional delegation, had campaigned on her ability to steer federal funds to Maine, including for a major shipyard and through her work this year to establish the Paycheck Protection Fund, which provided forgivable loans to small businesses, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Susan Collins says Sara Gideon called her to concede the race. Maine Senate over, Collins reelected.
— James Arkin (@JamesArkin) November 4, 2020
Literally not a single poll in the RCP average had Susan Collins winning Maine.
Quinnipiac had Gideon at +12 pic.twitter.com/I9tOfqPtGr
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2020
2020 Election
The 2020 election is playing out largely as Bernie Sanders predicted
When Sen. Bernie Sanders appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show on October 23, the Vermont senator had a lot to say about what he thought would happen on Election Night 2020 — and many of his predictions are proving accurate.
As of Wednesday morning, November 4, votes are still being counted in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and other battleground states — and it remains to been seen whether President Donald Trump will win a second term or former Vice President Joe Biden will pull off a narrow Electoral College victory. Sanders, on October 23, predicted there would be a "huge amount of mail-in ballots" in battleground states — including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin — and no clear winner on Election Night, November 3.
2020 Election
Joe Biden wins Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral Votes — in flip from 2016
The Democratic Party ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has won Wisconsin, according to calls by CNN and the Associated Press.
In 2016, Trump carried the state by beating Democrat Hillary by less than a single percentage point.
The Trump campaign has said they will call for a recount of the Badger State.
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT/status/1324062841821908993
2020 Election
Trump escalates attacks on election integrity by expanding attacks to a Senate race
President Donald Trump continued his attacks on officials counting ballots on Wednesday.
Trump spent much of Wednesday complaining about ballots being counted, as his early lead vanished as more votes were tabulated.
He has been lashing out on Twitter, receiving fact-checks from the company for the misinformation he has been spreading about the election.
They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020