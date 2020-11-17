Quantcast
Ted Cruz gets walloped by CNN’s Brianna Keilar as she dredges up his stunningly wrong COVID prediction

During a CNN segment this Tuesday, network anchor Brianna Keilar mentioned the recent dust-up between Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) this Monday where Brown asked him to wear a mask on the Senate floor. She also mentioned how Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came to Sullivan’s defense, calling Brown a “complete ass” for lecturing Sullivan when no one was “remotely near him.”

Keilar pointed out that Cruz’s claim isn’t true, since Sullivan was in “spitting distance” of several Senate floor staffers during his exchange with Brown. Keilar then harkened back to July when Cruz predicted if Biden is elected, Democratic politicians will declare “everything is magically better” in regards to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, what’s actually happening is that governors, Democrats and Republicans, are putting restrictions in place to fight the spread,” Keilar said.

Watch the full segment below:


The rats are beginning to jump ship as Trump’s defeat becomes impossible to deny

It has taken them long enough, but a steady stream of Republican senators is starting to hold up the white flag on the departure of Donald Trump, albeit on grainy videos without actually daring to wave the flag.

Both Politico and The Hill have begun reporting that the tide is turning for Republicans. Their headlines in the past day were definitive:

Politico: “Republicans start to relent: ‘It looks like it will be President Biden’”

The Hill: “Republican start turning the page on Trump Era”

Between them, the two websites name-checked seven Republican senators who newly have become emboldened enough to flirt with actual reality without the use of one of those voice disguises that Mafia informants favor in TV interviews.

Ohio’s GOP secretary of state defends election integrity — and urges Trump to ‘quickly’ move on

Ohio's secretary of state defended the integrity of this year's election, which President Donald Trump and other Republicans have called into question.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican himself, said the president had a right to make his case in court, but he believes Democrat Joe Biden has won the election based on currently available evidence and urged Trump to quickly concede once the disputes are settled, reported Cleveland.com.

