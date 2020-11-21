Quantcast
Teens are the youngest volunteers in COVID-19 vaccine trials

Published

1 min ago

on

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Teenagers won’t be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine when adults do, because there’s not yet proof of safety and efficacy.But teen volunteers such as San Jose’s Allyson Eisenman are bringing it within closer reach, participating in a Kaiser study that could accelerate the vaccine’s potential use in young people.“I really wanted to do what I can help us get out of this” pandemic, said Eisenman,17, “and hopefully get back to what will be the new normal.“I’m not the best with needles,” she confessed. “But it was like any other shot.”Until now, vaccination has focused on adults. Wh…

COVID-19

Trump advisor whined about media reporting Trump Jr. caught COVID — and it did not end well

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump's advisor, Richard Grenell, took to Twitter account Friday to share his dissatisfaction with the media reporting on Donald Trump, Jr.'s contraction of COVID-19.

Grenell, the former acting Director of National Intelligence, has been working with Rudy Giuliani on Trump’s post-election legal efforts.

"Reporters need to stop announcing protected health information. This is a violation of HIPAA rules," Grenell tweeted before receiving public correction.

El Paso using prisoners as morgue workers — while pleading for help from the Texas National Guard

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 20, 2020

By

EL PASO — El Paso County officials sent out a plea Thursday evening for applicants to work at the county medical examiner’s office as the number of fatalities caused by COVID-19 here continues to rise.

“The Morgue Attendants will be provided maximum PPE [personal protective equipment], and will receive a COVID test prior to starting. All Morgue Attendants will be tasked with physically moving Decedents,” the notice reads. “Not only is this assignment physically taxing, but it may be emotionally taxing as well.”

The request comes as the county has resorted to using low-level offenders from the county jail to help transport the deceased. Their work will continue until there are enough new hires, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said Thursday.

