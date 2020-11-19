Quantcast
Tennessee county mayor won’t mandate masks until the ‘Holy Spirit’ moves him

As coronavirus cases increase in Tennessee’s Lincoln County, the county mayor says he won’t issue a mask mandate until the “Holy Spirit” moves him, AL.com reports.

Mayor Bill Newman insists he’s not anti-science, but he just doesn’t feel he should mandate people wearing masks “at this time.”

Newman said he looks to God for guidance when it comes to big decisions, and that guidance comes from the Holy Spirit.

“The Holy Spirit dwells within us,” Newman said. “It’s a heart thing. It’s not a mind thing. But you’re using all your God-given (talents), your physical or mental or spiritual, all those things. When I pray for guidance, I may not know the answer immediately.”

But according to the administrator of the 286-member MaskUpLincolnCounty Facebook group, Newman’s stance is frustrating county residents.

“There’s a lot of anger,” Kay Campbell said. “People feel like there’s a chance for leadership and he’s not taking it and he’s ducking behind the Holy Spirit. We have all talked to the Holy Spirit and gotten different ideas.”

“It’s such an easy thing for people to do and it’s effective,” Campbell said of masks. “It bugs me that with such a sneaky disease that people are not willing to do this.”


READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Survivor of the Jonestown Massacre compares Trump to Jim Jones: ‘The rhetoric is so similar’

It was 42 years ago, on November 18, 1978, that cult leader Jim Jones encouraged a mass suicide in Guyana — where more than 900 of his followers died after drinking Flavor-Aid (a drink similar to Kool-Aid) that had been laced with poison. KRON-TV in Northern California, on the 42nd anniversary of the Jonestown Massacre, discussed the tragedy with some of the survivors — and one of them compared Jones to President Donald Trump.

Jones' cult, the People's Temple, was founded in San Francisco, where he persuaded hundreds of his followers to join him in a settlement he set up in the South American country of Guyana — and he named that settlement, Jonestown, after himself. Yulanda Williams, a People's Temple member, went to Jonestown with her husband and her one-year-old daughter. Williams, who avoided the Jonestown Massacre, explained to KRON why Trump reminds her so much of Jones.

White House staff waiting for Trump to realize what Giuliani is doing is dangerous — he hasn’t yet

President Donald Trump's White House aides were hoping that he would come to his senses after watching former Mayor Rudy Giuliani make a fool of himself on national television. It hasn't worked, however.

According to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman revealed that Trump has been obsessed with the Dominion electronic voting machines. Trump first tweeted about them in a since-debunked tweet from OAN citing a report that never existed. OAN has since removed the story, but lawyer Sidney Powell cited another debunked conspiracy theory that former Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez created the electronic voting machine to steal the election from President Trump. Chávez has been dead for seven years.

Fox News reporter dismisses Giuliani’s bonkers news conference: ‘So much of what he said was simply not true’

In the wake of a press conference riddled with unsubstantiated claims headed by Rudy Giuliani and other members of President Trump's effort to overturn the election results, Fox News reporter Kristin Fisher reiterated what many of the administration's critics have been saying: there's nothing there.

"That was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true, or has already been thrown out in court," she said.

Fisher went on to say that Giuliani's allegations of a "nationwide conspiracy" to hand the election to Joe Biden contained no "hard evidence," adding that many of the things Giuliani says in public are different than what he's said in court.

