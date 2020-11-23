Tennessee Republican warns Trump that ‘people remember the last thing you do’: ‘Put the country first’

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) became the seventh Republican senator to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election on Monday.

“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed,” Alexander stated. “When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”

Alexander told Knoxville News Sentinel Friday, “I look at that the way I look at the vaccine. I know for a fact that the career scientists at the FDA are making the decision about whether the vaccine works and it’s safe. And they haven’t been interfered with. So, I’m going to accept their judgment. And in the case of this election, I know what the process is.”

Alexander added, “The states have the responsibility of conducting the election, counting the votes and recounting the votes if necessary. And the courts have the responsibility for looking to see if there are any irregularities that should overturn the result. And if the state authorities tell me that the election is a fair election then I’m going to accept their decision.”

Read his statement below.

NEW: @LamarAlexander is the 6th GOP senator to acknowledge @JoeBiden as president-elect. "My hope is that President Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed." pic.twitter.com/jxNrweRWhL — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) November 23, 2020

The retiring Alexander is now the 7th Republican senator to acknowledge Biden's victory, joining: Collins (ME), Murkowski (AK), Sasse (NE), Romney (UT), Toomey (PA), Moore Capito (WV). https://t.co/8C9tKL42Pi — The Recount (@therecount) November 23, 2020