Tesla factory workers exempt from California’s new virus curfew
Tesla factory workers in California will be exempt from new coronavirus restrictions taking effect Saturday in the state because they are considered essential, after CEO Elon Musk feuded with authorities over an earlier shutdown.
“The limited stay-at-home order does not apply to employees deemed essential workers — manufacturing is listed as an essential workforce,” said California’s Department of Public Health, specifying in particular transport products and equipment.
The exemption will allow Tesla’s auto assembly plant to avoid a new curfew across much of California while continuing to abide by a health plan already in place.
The 10:00 pm to 5:00 am stay-at-home order, apart from essential activities, will take effect Saturday evening and remain in force through December 21.
Some 94 percent of the population is affected by the curfew, including residents of Alameda, where the electric car manufacturer’s plant is located.
In May, Musk feuded with authorities over the reopening of the California plant and threatened to move his headquarters and future projects to Texas or Nevada.
He at one point announced the restart of production on Twitter and challenged authorities to stop him.
Last month, Tesla said profits in the previous quarter more than doubled as the electric car giant forecast deliveries hitting 500,000 this year.
Covid-19 infections have spiked nationwide in the United States, prompting a number of states to take measures to try to slow its spread.
US case numbers surpassed 12 million on Saturday.
Latest Headlines
In US, booming real estate market highlights rich-poor divide
The US real estate market is booming even as the coronavirus crisis intensifies, and the seemingly insatiable appetite for new and older homes has sent prices soaring -- meaning more and more families with modest incomes are seeing their dreams of owning property shattered.
"It very much is a tale of haves and have nots," said Dana Scanlon, a property agent in the Washington area.
In a bid to mitigate the economic crisis provoked by the pandemic, the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in March to near-zero.
As Scanlon explains, "that gives a very big boost to buying power for those people who still have jobs... where they can work from home."
2020 Election
Rahm Emanuel in President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet? We could see it
“Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a pretty divisive pick,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., recently said about the former Chicago mayor possibly joining President-elect Joe Biden’s Cabinet. “And it would signal, I think, a hostile approach to the grassroots and the progressive wing of the party.”Rahm Emanuel … divisive.As we think back on Emanuel’s two terms as Chicago’s mayor, from May 2011 to May 2019, it’s notable how many colorful descriptions fit his outlook, temperament and skill set: Demanding, aggressive, politically shrewd, business-savvy, enterprising, tightly wound, aloof, ... (more…)
2020 Election
Michigan lawmaker who met with Trump pushes ‘constitutional crisis’ to overturn election on Fox News
Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) on Sunday explained how a constitutional crisis could mean a win for President Donald Trump despite losing the popular vote in his state.
In an interview with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, Chatfield defended his recent meeting with Trump. Prior to the meeting, critics warned that it gave the current president an opportunity to push Michigan lawmakers not to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory.