Texas GOP county chairman resigns after Facebook post implying MLK was a monkey

14 mins ago

The chairman of the Republican Party in Texas’s Harris County has resigned after months of controversy for his racist Facebook post in which he implied that Martin Luther King, Jr. was a monkey.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Nielsen stepped down after having been “dogged by his social media post that displayed a Martin Luther King Jr. quote next to a banana.”

Nielsen was heavily criticized by fellow Republicans for the post, which came in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police officers, and he initially said that he would not take over as Harris County GOP chairman before reversing himself shortly afterward.

At the time of the post, Nielsen claimed he had “zero malicious intent” behind it and he didn’t intend to offend anyone.

“I wanted to speak out against the ensuing violence, burning and looting of small businesses across the nation, I simply wanted to say that it’s bananas to act this way and that peaceful protesters have shown us a better way forward,” Nielsen said at the time. “I grew up in a home where saying ‘bananas’ instead of curse words kept us from being punished, but I am not afraid to confront and challenge long-held manners of belief and speech.”


Money laundering lawsuit advances against former Trump associate Felix Sater

2 mins ago

November 30, 2020

A judge advanced a lawsuit accusing one of President Donald Trump's former associates of laundering stolen overseas money through Trump Organization properties.

Felix Sater, a businessman with Russian mob ties, is accused of being the ringleader of the operation to launder millions of dollars stolen from Kazakhstan’s BTA Bank using properties owned by the president's family business, reported Law & Crime.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan dismissed two of the six counts in the complaint, but allowed two counts to advance in a lawsuit that accuses Sater, his associate Daniel Ridloff and the son of Almaty, Kazakhstan's mayor of laundering the money in five schemes in the U.S., including through Trump SoHo.

Newsmax is siphoning Trump fans away from Fox – but its pundits don’t ‘actually believe what they’re saying’: ex-GOP aide

17 mins ago

November 30, 2020

After consistently dominating the cable news market for over a decade, Fox News is seeing a new threat on the horizon.

While Fox News has been a boon to Donald Trump's presidency, some of network's personalties' willingness to cast doubt on his voter fraud claims has alienated a core segment of Fox's viewer base, and the burgeoning media outlet Newsmax hopes to capitalize on that resentment, NPR reports.

"As the campaign season crested into Election Night and the days that followed, a million people started to tune into Greg Kelly's show on Newsmax each evening," writes NPR's David Folkenflik. "That's 10 times the audience the former Fox host drew earlier in the year, though it has declined somewhat. Other Newsmax hosts have seen similarly steep ascents."

Continue Reading
 
 
