Texas Republican hasn’t even been sworn in yet and already a GOP congressman is publicly dunking on him

There was some drama on Twitter on Friday when a four-term Republican congressman dunked on a Texas Republican who won a seat in Congress but has yet to be sworn in.

It started when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) urged President Donald Trump to pardon Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) called out Gabbard for being “full of more than just turkey.”

Snowden and Assange are Russian agents who pose a direct threat to US National interests. Clearly @TulsiGabbard is full of more than just turkey. https://t.co/RI4XgdZRUy — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) November 28, 2020

That’s when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called Gonzales out publicly for being on the wrong side of history.

I try to never speak ill of another Congressman, because we all represent different districts and all worked hard to get elected. With that said, @TulsiPress is on the right side of history. I’m honored to be a cosponsor of her resolution urging @realDonaldTrump to pardon Assange https://t.co/nfZfGXHiLV — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) November 28, 2020