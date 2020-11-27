Quantcast
Texas Republican hasn’t even been sworn in yet and already a GOP congressman is publicly dunking on him

1 min ago

Tony Gonzales (screengrab).

There was some drama on Twitter on Friday when a four-term Republican congressman dunked on a Texas Republican who won a seat in Congress but has yet to be sworn in.

It started when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) urged President Donald Trump to pardon Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) called out Gabbard for being “full of more than just turkey.”

That’s when Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) called Gonzales out publicly for being on the wrong side of history.

Biden’s lead in Milwaukee increases after Trump blew millions on Wisconsin recount: report

2 hours ago

November 27, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden's lead over Donald Trump in Wisconsin extended on Friday as Milwaukee finished their recount.

The Trump campaign had to pay $3 million for the recount in Wisconsin.

"Milwaukee County concludes its recount of the presidential election -- one of two counties where Trump sought a recount in Wisconsin. The results: Biden's lead, currently at about 20,000 statewide, grew by 132 votes," Rosalind Helderman of The Washington Post reported Friday.

Edward-Isaac Dovere of The Atlantic did a quick, back-of-the-envelop economic analysis.

McKinsey & Company advised Purdue Pharma to pay pharmacies when their customers overdosed on OxyContin: report

2 hours ago

November 27, 2020

The scandal over major corporations causing an overdose crisis expanded on Friday with a bombshell report in The New York Times.

"When Purdue Pharma agreed last month to plead guilty to criminal charges involving OxyContin, the Justice Department noted the role an unidentified consulting company had played in driving sales of the addictive painkiller even as public outrage grew over widespread overdoses," the newspaper reported. "Documents released last week in a federal bankruptcy court in New York show that the adviser was McKinsey & Company, the world’s most prestigious consulting firm."

United Airlines flying coronavirus vaccines on charter flights to allow quick distribution — if approved: report

3 hours ago

November 27, 2020

Companies are implementing their own plans to rapidly distribute coronavirus vaccines.

"United Airlines Holdings Inc. on Friday began operating charter flights to position doses of Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine for quick distribution if the shots are approved by regulators," The Wall Street Journal reported Friday, citing "people familiar with the matter."

"The initial flights are one link in a vast global supply chain being assembled to tackle the logistical challenge of distributing Covid-19 vaccines. Pfizer has been laying the groundwork to move quickly if it gets approval from the Food and Drug Administration and other regulators around the world," the newspaper reported.

