Texas Republican leading anti-Obamacare lawsuit under FBI criminal investigation for bribery

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that Ken Paxton, the Republican attorney general of Texas, is under FBI investigation for bribery.

“Federal agents are looking into claims by former members of Paxton’s staff that the high-profile Republican committed bribery, abuse of office and other crimes to help Austin real estate developer Nate Paul,” said the report.

“Paxton is accused of using his position as Texas’ top law enforcement official to benefit Paul in several ways, according to seven senior lawyers in the attorney general’s office and the agency’s head of law enforcement. Central to their claims is the fact that Paxton hired an outside lawyer to investigate the developer’s allegations that the FBI improperly searched his home and offices last year,” said the report. “Each of Paxton’s accusers has resigned, been put on leave or been fired since reporting him. Last week, four of them filed a state whistleblower lawsuit against the attorney general, claiming he ousted them as retribution.”

Paxton, who has been under a separate indictment for securities fraud since 2015, has refused all calls to resign over the allegations.

The co-chair of Lawyers for Trump, Paxton is also the lead attorney behind the lawsuit to strike down the Affordable Care Act, which was just heard last week at the Supreme Court.