‘That’s a big number’: CNN’s Santorum stunned by volume of voters admitting they’re showing up to vote against Trump

On CNN Election Night, as the first exit poll results came in, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) expressed astonishment at one statistic: the nearly 1 in 3 Joe Biden voters who reported they were casting a vote against President Donald Trump, rather than in favor of their own candidate.

“I would make the argument that most decent Americans — and the vast majority of Americans are — don’t like to say they’re voting against someone,” said Santorum. “Like Republicans, only 14 percent say they are voting against Biden because they don’t want to go in there, I’m voting against somebody. The fact that 31 percent were willing to admit that they were voting against Donald Trump? That’s a big number!”

“It says a lot about Trump,” said commentator Van Jones. “He rubbed this country wrong and people are rubbed raw by disrespect and consistent outlandish behavior and by the lying. Yeah, I think it says a lot about Donald Trump.”

