‘That’s a big number’: CNN’s Santorum stunned by volume of voters admitting they’re showing up to vote against Trump
On CNN Election Night, as the first exit poll results came in, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) expressed astonishment at one statistic: the nearly 1 in 3 Joe Biden voters who reported they were casting a vote against President Donald Trump, rather than in favor of their own candidate.
“I would make the argument that most decent Americans — and the vast majority of Americans are — don’t like to say they’re voting against someone,” said Santorum. “Like Republicans, only 14 percent say they are voting against Biden because they don’t want to go in there, I’m voting against somebody. The fact that 31 percent were willing to admit that they were voting against Donald Trump? That’s a big number!”
“It says a lot about Trump,” said commentator Van Jones. “He rubbed this country wrong and people are rubbed raw by disrespect and consistent outlandish behavior and by the lying. Yeah, I think it says a lot about Donald Trump.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘That’s a big number’: CNN’s Santorum stunned by volume of voters admitting they’re showing up to vote against Trump
On CNN Election Night, as the first exit poll results came in, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) expressed astonishment at one statistic: the nearly 1 in 3 Joe Biden voters who reported they were casting a vote against President Donald Trump, rather than in favor of their own candidate.
"I would make the argument that most decent Americans — and the vast majority of Americans are — don't like to say they're voting against someone," said Santorum. "Like Republicans, only 14 percent say they are voting against Biden because they don't want to go in there, I'm voting against somebody. The fact that 31 percent were willing to admit that they were voting against Donald Trump? That's a big number!"
2020 Election
‘Dangerous and scary’: Pennsylvania AG blasts Trump’s warnings of ‘violence in the streets’
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Tuesday hammered President Donald Trump for warning that there would be "violence in the streets" if Pennsylvania is allowed to count ballots after midnight on November 3rd.
Appearing on CNN, Shapiro accused the president of attacking the integrity of the election in his state when he tweeted out that counting ballots after November 3rd "will allow rampant and unchecked cheating" and "will also induce violence in the streets."
"There is a high cost to the president's rhetoric," he said. "You know, he may have lost in court against us every single time and your fact checkers may point out routinely that he lies, but there's still an effect to his rhetoric -- and it is dangerous, and it is scary, and it is something that certainly we're prepared for in law enforcement."
2020 Election
GOP ‘has become a giant political brothel’: NYT’s Tom Friedman says ‘the red light has always been on’
The Republican Party was blasted by New York Times columnist Tom Friedman on CNN.
"Few people are more respected for how they think and how they communicate than our next guest," anchor Chris Cuomo said. "He says this could be the last week of America as we know it."
New York Times columnist and author of "Thank You for Being Late," Tom Friedman is here. I paid a lot of money for this hair. You want to scare it off my head. What does it mean?
"Well, Chris, it is a real possibility that we will not be able to have a legitimate transfer of power," Friedman said. "That if the president does lose, does contest the vote, does create massive discrediting of the outcome, we could have a prolonged period where we don't have a legitimate transfer of power for the first time in our history."