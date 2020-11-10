Quantcast
‘The ACA is safe’: Justice Kavanaugh shocks legal experts by suggesting he will save Obamacare

Published

1 min ago

on

Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday suggested that he could be the deciding vote in favor of saving former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

During oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, Kavanaugh hinted that the provision could be struck down without invalidating the entire law.

“I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place,” Kavanaugh said.

