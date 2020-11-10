‘The ACA is safe’: Justice Kavanaugh shocks legal experts by suggesting he will save Obamacare

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Tuesday suggested that he could be the deciding vote in favor of saving former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

During oral arguments about the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, Kavanaugh hinted that the provision could be struck down without invalidating the entire law.

“I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place,” Kavanaugh said.

“That strikes me as the ballgame,” Supreme Court expert Ian Millhiser noted on Twitter.

Read some of the reactions to Kavanaugh’s remarks below.

!!!! Brett Kavanaugh says it’s a “straightforward case” under court’s precedent that you’d normally just cut out the mandate and leave the rest of the bill be. — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 10, 2020

Kavanaugh: I tend to agree with you on this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place… — Samantha Liss (@samanthann) November 10, 2020

Kavanaugh seems to endorse argument that the mandate is no longer constitutional bc it can't be a tax if it raises no revenue, but he adds there's a "very straightforward argument for severability." Basically, even if the court kills the mandate, the rest of the law can be saved. — Alice Miranda Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) November 10, 2020

Kavanaugh just said that he tends to agree with the ACA's defenders with respect to severability. That strikes me as the ballgame. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 10, 2020

Kavanaugh giving pro-ACA side a big reason to exhale here: "I tend to agree with you that this is a very straightforward case for severability under our precedents meaning that we would excise the mandate and leave the rest of the act in place." — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) November 10, 2020

Kavanaugh acknowledges that this is a straightforward case with respect to severability — that there's a presumption of severability. I've seen enough. The ACA is safe. — Miranda Yaver (@mirandayaver) November 10, 2020

Big comment from Kavanaugh just now: "I tend to agree with you" that the case is "very straightforward" under our severability precedents. Those precedents (including an opinion authored by Kavanaugh last term) say there is usually a strong presumption in favor of severability. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) November 10, 2020

Kavanaugh on SEVERABILITY indicates not likely to vote to strike whole law down in exchange with Dem lawyer Verrilli. Says ACA is a "very straightforward case" under court's precedents — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) November 10, 2020

Justice Kavanaugh seems to agree the individual mandate could be severable, meaning the rest of the ACA would be safe, but he sure sounded disgruntled about having to follow the precedents of the Supreme Court that require that result. — Zack Ford (@ZackFord) November 10, 2020

Alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh just suggested he's willing to save the ACA. He said he "tends to agree" that the individual mandate can be severed from the rest of the Act. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 10, 2020

Here’s the full Kavanaugh quote. If he really means it, that’s the ballgame. https://t.co/lDJ9XLq4Iy — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) November 10, 2020

This is something many court observers expected from Kavanaugh — in recent opinions he'd already shown sympathy to this kind of severability reading. https://t.co/2O11WROHDE https://t.co/4Eg2Dxhepd — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) November 10, 2020

Big moment just now in today's Obamacare argument: Justice Kavanaugh says this is a "very straightforward case for severability," meaning he seems to think the ACA should stand even if the mandate falls. #SCOTUS — Kevin Daley 🏛 (@KevinDaleyDC) November 10, 2020

It's a big plot twist if Justice Kavanaugh becomes the one to save the Obama health law https://t.co/kqvtNLT7vQ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 10, 2020

Justice Kavanaugh………. welcome to the Resistance https://t.co/lv6HYKVe1x — Eric Renner Brown (@ericrennerbrown) November 10, 2020

This is the most important line that any Justice could've said at this morning's #ACA argument. If Justice Kavanaugh believes that the individual mandate is "severable" from the rest of the statute, then there's no way to count to five votes to throw out the *entire* law. https://t.co/OV7EfTsSAy — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) November 10, 2020