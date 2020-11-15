‘The American people have spoken’: Democratic lawmakers demand Trump administration put the brakes on federal killing spree
A group of Democratic lawmakers on Friday demanded the Trump administration halt federal executions—a practice it brought back after a 17-year hiatus—citing the threat of “irrevocable injustice.”
“While you will remain in office for a few more weeks, going forward with executions in the weeks before the new administration takes office would be a grave injustice,” the lawmakers wrote to Attorney General William Barr.
Penned by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), and Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), the letter points to July, when the administration “recklessly restarted” the state-sanctioned killings following Barr’s 2019 directive to the Bureau of Prisons.
“In less than three months, the administration executed seven people—more than the total number executed over the previous six decades,” states letter.
And, if Barr fails to heed the lawmakers’ demand, the number will likely grow. Orlando Hall is scheduled to die by lethal injection November 19. Two other federal executions are set for December, those of Brandon Bernard and horrific abuse victim Lisa Montgomery.
Reasons for a suspension in the federal executions abound, the Democrats said, pointing to the fact that it “is disproportionately imposed on Black and brown people and low income people, and at least 172 people sentenced to death have reportedly been exonerated after languishing for years on death row.” Despite such facts, “the administration has aggressively pushed forward over objections from family members of victims and despite Eighth Amendment objections to the manner of execution.”
What’s more, said the lawmakers, American voters just delivered a clear victory to President-elect Joe Biden, who pledged to work to eliminate the death penalty, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is a co-sponsor to legislation Durbin, Leahy, and Booker introduced last year to end federal executions.
The lawmakers aren’t alone in their demand: Amnesty International USA on Thursday reiterated its call for a halt on the scheduled federal executions.
The human rights group is urging its supporters to write to Barr to pressure him “to intervene and lead the urgent review of the broken U.S. death penalty system.”
“After a hiatus of 17 years, the Trump administration resumed federal executions on 14 July 2020, putting to death seven men over 10 weeks,” Amnesty wrote. “Their cases reflected concerns on arbitrariness, racial bias, and unfairness that have long affected the U.S. death penalty system, as well as contempt for international law restrictions on the use of the death penalty. We urge the U.S. Attorney General to withdraw any pending death warrants and abandon any plans to pursue further executions.”
2020 Election
Here’s why people are worried Donald Trump will resign before Joe Biden takes office in January
An opinion columnist at The Hill has predicted that after pardoning people in his inner circle, "Trump will resign from the presidency before his term officially ends, and he will be pardoned by Vice President Pence, when Pence becomes president."
Columnist Brent Budowsky explains, "A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable if they are not sunk into a morass of federal cases that only a federal pardon can protect him from."
Without a federal pardon, Budowsky continues, Trump will almost certainly spend his coming years stuck in federal cases that not only threaten his freedom, but also his ability to secure lucrative multibillion-dollar business deals capitalizing off of his presidency and media savvy.
2020 Election
Sarah Palin snaps at Obama for linking her to the ‘anti-intellectual’ wing of the GOP
In an interview with the right-wing Newsmax TV, former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) attacked former President Barack Obama for calling her out as part of the Republican Party's "anti-intellectual" wing.
"It's kind of pleasurable to know that I've been living rent-free in his head for 12 years," said Palin. "The movement that he still cannot accept nor understand ... that movement was all about giving the voiceless a voice, empowering people who are fed up, want accountability in their government, want a smaller, smarter government, things that he just hasn't been able to grasp."
She added that neither party cared for her, or Trump, because they were "rogue" figures who challenged the establishment.
2020 Election
Understanding the Trump voters: Here’s why nobody is doing it right
Based on the last two presidential elections, there is clearly a failure in reporting, polling and understanding of almost half of America. Perhaps liberals would simply like to govern and run for office by only mobilizing their half of the population and overlooking that other half, but I would imagine this country won't get closer to equal opportunity with that type of thinking. It's true that much of the divisive language comes from Trump supporters who seems to enjoy Trump's deplorable approach to life and politics. Does that embody every single person who voted for Donald Trump in the last two elections? If you think that, then you are as lost as the narrow reporting and polling I have witnessed during the last four years.This article first appeared in Salon.