‘The barricaded subject is in the White House’: ex-FBI agent warns Biden may have to call in SWAT

During a discussion about President Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in the 2020 election, former FBI assistant director for counter intelligence Frank Figliuzzi said that the American people are seeing a “wholesale buying-in to the President’s state of denial” from members of his administration.
“We’re coming very close to what the [FBI] calls a ‘barricaded subject,’ and the barricaded subject is in the White House,” Figliuzzi said, adding that Joe Biden’s earlier comments in Wilmington, Delaware, were “right on the money” when it comes to negotiating a barricaded subject.
“We saw a very calm Joe Biden today,” he said. “We saw him essentially shrugging off that he doesn’t yet have [the means] to open transition offices. He shrugged off the fact that he’s not getting the classified briefing … that is exactly what you do in the initial stages … you want to let that barricaded subject know that this is gonna be okay, I’m gonna listen to what you have to say — you can vent, and vent, and vent, you can call me names and not acknowledge my authority outside the perimeter here, but eventually we’re gonna get this done.”
Figliuzzi went on to say metaphorically that eventually there may be a time when Joe Biden has to “call the SWAT team.”
Rep. Devin Nunes's (R-CA) staffer who was working to take down the Russia investigation has just been promoted to chief of staff to new Defense Secretary Anthony Tata for the next two months of the Trump administration.
Chief of staff Jen Stewart served as the chief to Secretary Mark Esper before President Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he was "terminated" ahead of the legislative battle over a military funding bill.
Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa found it puzzling, noting that another former Nunes "goon" was appointed to the National Security Council.
She related it to Harry Potter characters "Crabbe and Goyle infiltrating the Pentagon and NSA."
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) lashed out at his Republican colleagues on Tuesday for refusing to accept that President Donald Trump had lost the 2020 election.
In a speech on the Senate floor, Murphy noted that one Republican candidate had lost his race by 72 points but is refusing to concede. Another GOP candidate refused to concede after losing by 40 points, Murphy said.
"There is an epidemic of delusion that is spreading out from the White House and infecting the entire Republican Party," the senator asserted. "And it presents a real threat to this country. President Trump didn't win the election. Every single one of my colleagues knows this. And he didn't just lose, he lost by a pretty substantial margin."
U.S. diplomats are shocked and confused by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's refusal to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's victory, according to new reports from CNN. National security correspondent Kylie Atwood and State Department correspondent Jennifer Hansler claimed that one U.S. diplomat said, "I am sick. How dare he undermine our work?" And another U.S. diplomat asked, "How can he be serious? This is actually incredibly scary."