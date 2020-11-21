‘The final days of the mad king’ as GOP senators prepare to dump Trump: Carl Bernstein

On CNN Saturday, legendary former Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein broke down the significance of outgoing President Donald Trump’s attacks on democracy — and the dim prospects of his political future.

“We are watching … the final days of the mad king, and what he is attempting to do to overturn constitutional rule in this country, our constitutional traditions, our democratic traditions of fair election,” said Bernstein. “And he also is trying to undermine the very basis of trust in our electoral institution, which is essential for having democracy. And Republicans on Capitol Hill, particularly in the Senate, know this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Here’s what I believe,” said Bernstein. “I don’t have a crystal ball, but I do know what people on Capitol Hill, Republicans, are saying to each other. And that is, they think he is mad. Not all of them, but many, many of them do, particularly in the Republican Senate. And as time goes on, and as these Republicans realize that throwing in their lot with Donald Trump is going to be increasingly a dangerous business, as we go through this 60 days and they’ve already started to conclude this — as craven as some of them have been about taking on Donald Trump.”

“I would guess that we are going to see a diminution of Donald Trump’s influence in this country, because it’s becoming apparent, more and more, to even people who voted for him, that his stability, that his processes are not those of someone who has got his feet firmly planted on the ground,” Bernstein added.

Watch below: