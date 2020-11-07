‘The meltdown has begun’: Trump mocked for tweeting in all caps that he’s refusing to concede after losing presidential race

President Donald Trump refused to concede after losing the 2020 presidential race on Saturday.

As he was returning to the White House from a day at his Virginia golf course, he had drive to by the jubilations on the streets of DC as Americans celebrated President-elect Joe Biden.

Once he was back in the White House, he tweeted lies in all capital letters — falsely claiming he won the election.

Someone is watching coverage of Biden's win, which had not been called yet when he left the White House several hours ago. https://t.co/GvVVPemesv — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s tweet:

President Trump, tweeting in all CAPS, is still spreading disinformation. https://t.co/d6AFa5GSry — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 7, 2020

Those who love him need to step in and stop this. Honestly it’s sad. https://t.co/slaBVwkQCz — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 7, 2020

And after hours of consulting with his top advisors, the President opts to go with the “Giant baby strategy.” https://t.co/wd3arqLyp2 — Julius Sharpe (@juliussharpe) November 7, 2020

It's not too late for the 25th Amendment… https://t.co/SHIDoGyDOp — Chris Walker (@thatchriswalker) November 7, 2020

.@twitter, its time to end this, for the good of democracy Ban him. https://t.co/uSyL1em2pK — Russ (@RussInCheshire) November 7, 2020

Lol a judge literally threw out your claim that "observers were not allowed into the counting rooms" because your lawyer admitted there were observers from both parties in the counting rooms. You're such a lying scumbag. https://t.co/QKF7L47zPv https://t.co/nOir0RVvI6 — 💀 The Horror Guru 💀 (@TheHorrorGuru) November 7, 2020

This is why parents need to add boundaries and say no from time to time https://t.co/GBbHLXoa5c — Trice Hosford (@Pattieios) November 7, 2020

here we, here we fucking go! he's back from the golf course, he's railed a line of Adderall, caps lock is ON, let's gooo https://t.co/wEF69i4Tj5 — dan hett (@danhett) November 7, 2020

For the sake of national security, someone needs to arrest this citizen. https://t.co/D6svXGxaRS — Christian Picciolini (@cpicciolini) November 7, 2020

this whole scenario feels like the end of a Disney Channel movie https://t.co/fcflIDi9vA — CONEY (@CONEY) November 7, 2020

they slap the disclaimer on his tweets automatically now 😭 I'm screaming https://t.co/8IUJ4seMpl — If Beale Street Could Twerk (@camerouninema) November 7, 2020

Boy, you could spend the time that you're tweeting to start packing them boxes. https://t.co/bRb54WUGu5 — Malik Prince (@MalikPrince) November 7, 2020

Seriously, the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen, this prick, banging on and on like a spoilt child. He's 74. https://t.co/0YE2UQ5Jeq — JIMMY HELL (@PlayersTrombone) November 7, 2020

There is no evidence for this tweet It is obviously fraudulent@Twitter @joe It really should be taken down As should the @realDonaldTrump account https://t.co/kdk315mngU — John West 🕯 (@JohnWest_JAWS) November 7, 2020

"I WAS IN THE POOL! I WAS IN THE POOL! THERE WAS SHRINKAGE!" https://t.co/sarsyGXufj — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) November 7, 2020

The meltdown has begun. Strap in folks. https://t.co/1Zdz5lg1yT — Wootmaster 🦓 (@woot_master) November 7, 2020

Hey @jack, can you suspend his account now since he's no longer the President? He continues to violate TOS by spreading misinformation on the elections. Please safeguard our Democracy, his tweets are inciting his supporters. https://t.co/m685bjwsIs — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 7, 2020

He's going to tweet like this every day for the rest of his life isn't he? https://t.co/uKV9hsrSiT — David Frum (@davidfrum) November 7, 2020

YOU LOST THE ELECTION FASH BOY, SIT THE FUCK DOWN BEFORE WE DRAG YOU OUT OF THE FUCKING WHITE HOUSE BY YOUR TOUPEE. https://t.co/jKLCTFrG4S — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) November 7, 2020

For god's sake @Twitter just suspend his account until all the counting is done. https://t.co/TJUsqt4xW0 — Jeremy Nuttall |纳兰展眉 (@Nuttallreports) November 7, 2020

This is pathetic. But also dangerous. I trust federal officials, from the Cabinet down, understand they should not obey unlawful orders. And I trust various Republican eminences will speak up–at long last–to limit the damage Trump can still do to our institutions and country. https://t.co/VxKbs7s89M — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 7, 2020