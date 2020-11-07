Quantcast
‘The meltdown has begun’: Trump mocked for tweeting in all caps that he’s refusing to concede after losing presidential race

Published

45 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump hugging a flag (screengrab)

President Donald Trump refused to concede after losing the 2020 presidential race on Saturday.

As he was returning to the White House from a day at his Virginia golf course, he had drive to by the jubilations on the streets of DC as Americans celebrated President-elect Joe Biden.

Once he was back in the White House, he tweeted lies in all capital letters — falsely claiming he won the election.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s tweet:

