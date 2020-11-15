The pendulum was swinging toward reopening schools — then came the COVID-19 surge
Since the summer, the simmering state and local debate over reopening K-12 public schools has reflected the nation’s deep partisan divide on the coronavirus, with Republicans favoring openings and Democrats more likely to support a cautious approach.But new scientific evidence showing that in-person learning has resulted in relatively few outbreaks of COVID-19 — combined with growing concerns about learning and social development setbacks for kids — may be closing that chasm.For now, the national COVID-19 surge that is overwhelming hospitals in some states has stalled any further movement towa…
Michigan shatters weekly COVID-19 case record for fifth week in a row
DETROIT — For the fifth consecutive week, Michigan shattered its weekly COVID-19 case record with a total of 44,019, as a major surge of coronavirus infections spread across the country.The state added 7,072 cases and 65 deaths from the novel virus Saturday.A chunk of the record was added Friday when the state saw 118 virus-related deaths and a new daily record of 8,516 new cases of COVID-19.Friday and Saturday’s death count included 119 older deaths that were confirmed as COVID-related during a review of vital records, state health officials said. These deaths might have occurred days or week... (more…)
North Dakota governor finally issues mask mandate as COVID crushes state
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday issued a statewide mask mandate, a reversal for a Republican who has resisted the measure but whose state remains in the crucible of one of the country’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks.The order, which took effect on Saturday, requires North Dakotans to cover their faces in stores and in outdoor spaces where distancing is impossible, Burgum said.No state in the U.S. has logged a higher rate of COVID-19 deaths per capita than North Dakota over the past week, according to The Washington Post. And hospitals in the lightly populated northern state have fill... (more…)
New Jersey numbers climbing for COVID-19 — with new statewide single-day total hitting all-time high of 4,395 cases
The COVID-19 second wave continued to pound New Jersey, with a record single-day total of 4,395 new positive cases announced Saturday.The state, in addition to the highest number of one-day new cases since mid-April, reported 26 coronavirus deaths in a single day — the highest in a single 24-hour stretch since June 23, according to the latest from state officials.“These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least,” tweeted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. “Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”The uptick in numbers came despite stricter restrictions imposed by the Jersey Democrat to s... (more…)