The ‘psychological annihilation’ Trump feels after losing is typical of authoritarian leaders: Fascism expert

1 min ago

Writing in the Washington Post this Monday, Ruth Ben-Ghiat says that the “authoritarian playbook has no chapter on failure,” and that fact manifests itself perfectly in President Trump.

“Nothing prepares the ruler to see his propaganda ignored and his charismatic hold weaken until his own people turn against him, she writes, adding that for rulers with authoritarian inclinations, “loss of power looms as a kind of psychological annihilation — even as it also often evokes practical concerns about the end of immunity from prosecution for them and their families.”

According to Ben-Ghiat, having everything is never enough for rulers like Trump, and as their cocoon thickens, they inevitably come to believe his own propaganda — a phenomenon that leads to “psychological annihilation” when they’re removed from power.

“It’s not surprising that most authoritarians leave office involuntarily,” she writes. “The brutality and the arrogance that allow them to seize power leaves them ill-equipped to handle the downward arc of leadership. They experience decreasing popularity as a personal betrayal and often abandon their people, blaming them for the messes they themselves have caused.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


2020 Election

WATCH: Fox News just cut out of Kayleigh McEnany’s presser — because she was lying too much

5 mins ago

November 9, 2020

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was joined by Republican Party Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel for a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss President Donald Trump's disputes with the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump has alleged that there was an overwhelming flood of illegal ballots cast and that those votes should not be counted. He hasn't been able to provide any evidence of the claim, but that hasn't stopped his team from continuing the accusations.

McEnany alleged that Democrats were preventing Trump's people from being in the count room, a fact that Trump's own attorneys were forced to acknowledge in court wasn't true.

2020 Election

Men with Trump 2020 flag insist they are ‘ghosts’ after sparking KKK fears in Indiana

19 mins ago

November 9, 2020

Local protests in Muncie, Indiana, took an odd turn Sunday night when two individuals wearing white sheets that covered their faces waved "Trump 2020" signs at passing vehicles on South Main Street. The men were reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), which have prominent chapters in the area.

A pickup truck containing their apparent associates was parked nearby in a lot south of East 18th Street, the Muncie Star Press reported.

2020 Election

Georgia GOP Secretary of State responds to Loeffler and Perdue’s demand he quit: ‘Not going to happen’

26 mins ago

November 9, 2020

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) responded to accusations by Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in a joint statement Monday claiming of fraud and a lack of transparency during the vote count.

In their statement, Loeffler and Perdue calld the election an "embarrassment."

“The Secretary of State has failed to deliver honest and transparent elections. He has failed the people of Georgia, and he should step down immediately,” read the statement.

