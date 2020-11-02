Quantcast
Connect with us

‘The ugliest closing message I’ve ever seen from a politician’: CNN’s Jim Acosta slams Trump’s threats

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta (screengrab).

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta slammed President Donald Trump’s closing rhetoric in the 2020 campaign.

“I will tell you, covering this president over the last several days, this has got to be the ugliest closing message I have ever seen from a politician in my lifetime covering politics,” said Acosta. “The president out on the campaign trail today in Scranton, Pennsylvania saying, Governor Wolf of Pennsylvania, we have people watching you, don’t try to do anything foolish, we have eyes down. What kind of rhetoric is that coming from a president of the United States? Talking about how he could knock over Joe Biden over the weekend if he wanted to. And so on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The question, I think,” added Acosta, “is whether or not the president can replicate the kind of success he had last time around. But he doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to close the gap. He doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to shock the world again. He sounds like somebody who is going to lose, and he is upset about it.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump may plan to declare victory on Tuesday — and hold rallies after Election Day

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

If you are a Democrat watching the polls this weekend and seeing millions of voters standing in line to vote in unprecedented numbers, you should start to feel pretty good about this election. Joe Biden has somewhere around an 8- to 10-point lead nationally and is either within striking distance or ahead in the battleground states, along with a few others that nobody thought would be on the board. If this were a normal election, I think Democrats would be feeling optimistic right now.But they're not, and there's good reason for it. And that reason is not just the semi-joking "2016 PTSD" which everyone says was so damaging that the nervous Nellies can't allow themselves to look at data rationally. I'm sure there's a bit of that. I too am having flashbacks of that awful night when I saw Florida called for Trump and then sat there while one battleground state after another went his way. It was a nightmare I won't soon forget.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Bob Woodward throws Trump’s words back in his face to prove he’s failed his own voters

Published

9 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Journalist Bob Woodward on Monday said that President Donald Trump has completely failed his own voters -- and he used the president's own words to prove it.

Appearing on CNN, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter brought up an interview he'd had with Trump earlier this year to show how the president isn't even meeting his own standards for being a good president.

"In my discussions with Trump, I asked him, 'What's the job of the president?' He said to protect the people," Woodward said. "He is not protecting the people. There is a national interest that is very clear to attack and deal with the pandemic, and he does not organize, he does not plan. He makes decisions on impulse."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Election officials fear ‘powder keg’ Trump will incite violence against them: reporter

Published

11 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is threatening to send in an army of lawyers to stop any ballot counting that takes place after election day -- and one reporter says it has state election officials fearful for their safety.

Appearing on CNN, Politico reporter Tim Alberta told host Alisyn Camerota that he's talked with state election officials who are nervous about the president potentially inciting violence against them in the days after election night.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE