‘The ugliest closing message I’ve ever seen from a politician’: CNN’s Jim Acosta slams Trump’s threats
On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta slammed President Donald Trump’s closing rhetoric in the 2020 campaign.
“I will tell you, covering this president over the last several days, this has got to be the ugliest closing message I have ever seen from a politician in my lifetime covering politics,” said Acosta. “The president out on the campaign trail today in Scranton, Pennsylvania saying, Governor Wolf of Pennsylvania, we have people watching you, don’t try to do anything foolish, we have eyes down. What kind of rhetoric is that coming from a president of the United States? Talking about how he could knock over Joe Biden over the weekend if he wanted to. And so on.”
“The question, I think,” added Acosta, “is whether or not the president can replicate the kind of success he had last time around. But he doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to close the gap. He doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to shock the world again. He sounds like somebody who is going to lose, and he is upset about it.”
Journalist Bob Woodward on Monday said that President Donald Trump has completely failed his own voters -- and he used the president's own words to prove it.
Appearing on CNN, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter brought up an interview he'd had with Trump earlier this year to show how the president isn't even meeting his own standards for being a good president.
"In my discussions with Trump, I asked him, 'What's the job of the president?' He said to protect the people," Woodward said. "He is not protecting the people. There is a national interest that is very clear to attack and deal with the pandemic, and he does not organize, he does not plan. He makes decisions on impulse."
President Donald Trump is threatening to send in an army of lawyers to stop any ballot counting that takes place after election day -- and one reporter says it has state election officials fearful for their safety.
Appearing on CNN, Politico reporter Tim Alberta told host Alisyn Camerota that he's talked with state election officials who are nervous about the president potentially inciting violence against them in the days after election night.