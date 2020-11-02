‘The ugliest closing message I’ve ever seen from a politician’: CNN’s Jim Acosta slams Trump’s threats

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta slammed President Donald Trump’s closing rhetoric in the 2020 campaign.

“I will tell you, covering this president over the last several days, this has got to be the ugliest closing message I have ever seen from a politician in my lifetime covering politics,” said Acosta. “The president out on the campaign trail today in Scranton, Pennsylvania saying, Governor Wolf of Pennsylvania, we have people watching you, don’t try to do anything foolish, we have eyes down. What kind of rhetoric is that coming from a president of the United States? Talking about how he could knock over Joe Biden over the weekend if he wanted to. And so on.”

“The question, I think,” added Acosta, “is whether or not the president can replicate the kind of success he had last time around. But he doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to close the gap. He doesn’t sound like somebody who is going to shock the world again. He sounds like somebody who is going to lose, and he is upset about it.”

