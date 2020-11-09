Quantcast
Connect with us

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg tells Trump to ‘suck it up’ that he lost: He’s ‘become a cry baby and wah-wah-chief’

Published

1 min ago

on

The View's Whoopi Goldberg (Photo: Screen capture)

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg issued an epic fact-check for President Donald Trump and his supporters, who are protesting their loss.

“People who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you: when you-know-who was elected four years ago, you know, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. This doesn’t feel right, stop the count,'” Goldberg recalled. “She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you are not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. find things and then take it to the law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to tell Trump supporters to “grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself because this is ridiculous.”

Goldberg also indicated that she was offended by the idea that people who stood in lines for hours are now somehow being questioned about whether their votes were legal.

“You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted,” she said. “How dare you question it?”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro noted that many Republicans are citing the 2000 election as justification that there should be more scrutiny about the results. She explained that in 2000 it was one state and a 500-vote difference. Today, there are tens of thousands of votes between the two candidates and in multiple states.

“You-know-who has become a crybaby. He’s a crybaby in wah-wah-chief,” Goldberg continued. “Hillary did not whine. She did not say we need a recount. She said, ‘Okay. You won fair and square even when we knew the Russians had been in there. She did not say, well, i should be president now. She didn’t. She did what you’re supposed to do. If you don’t win, then you say, ‘Okay,’ and you fight harder next time which is what’s happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

See the clip below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ben Carson tests positive for COVID after attending White House election party

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

After attending President Trump's election night watch party in the White House East Room, Ben Carson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

"Sec. Ben Carson tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," ABC News' Katherine Faulders tweeted this Monday. "His deputy chief of staff says he's 'in good spirits & feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.'"

https://twitter.com/KFaulders/status/1325835097627615234

Trump's critics said the election night party was just another symbol of his reckless attitude toward a virus that is still spreading throughout the nation at record levels.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s campaign presented ‘hearsay written on a sticky note’ in court as evidence of voter fraud

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is still trying to raise legal challenges to votes cast in the 2020 election -- but so far it has lost in all five of the court cases it has pursued.

The Washington Post has taken a look at some of the Trump campaign's multiple failed efforts to get votes tossed out in several swing states, and one particularly egregious failure came in the state of Michigan, where the campaign's evidence amounted to a piece of hearsay that had been scribbled onto a post-it note.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump weighing reality TV show offers as end nears for dad’s presidency: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 9, 2020

By

Ivanka Trump may find it hard to return to the fashion world or Manhattan social life, but she's a hot commodity for reality television producers.

President Donald Trump's eldest daughter has served as a White House adviser since the administration began, despite multiple ethics complaints, but her next role remains unclear, reported The Guardian.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE