The View’s Whoopi Goldberg tells Trump to ‘suck it up’ that he lost: He’s ‘become a cry baby and wah-wah-chief’

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg issued an epic fact-check for President Donald Trump and his supporters, who are protesting their loss.

“People who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you: when you-know-who was elected four years ago, you know, Hillary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey, wait a minute. This doesn’t feel right, stop the count,'” Goldberg recalled. “She didn’t say, ‘This isn’t right.’ She didn’t say any of that. So, all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up, and if you are not sure that you are comfortable with Joe Biden, do what we did. find things and then take it to the law.”

She went on to tell Trump supporters to “grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself because this is ridiculous.”

Goldberg also indicated that she was offended by the idea that people who stood in lines for hours are now somehow being questioned about whether their votes were legal.

“You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted,” she said. “How dare you question it?”

Guest co-host Ana Navarro noted that many Republicans are citing the 2000 election as justification that there should be more scrutiny about the results. She explained that in 2000 it was one state and a 500-vote difference. Today, there are tens of thousands of votes between the two candidates and in multiple states.

“You-know-who has become a crybaby. He’s a crybaby in wah-wah-chief,” Goldberg continued. “Hillary did not whine. She did not say we need a recount. She said, ‘Okay. You won fair and square even when we knew the Russians had been in there. She did not say, well, i should be president now. She didn’t. She did what you’re supposed to do. If you don’t win, then you say, ‘Okay,’ and you fight harder next time which is what’s happening.”

See the clip below: