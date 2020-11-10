‘They don’t want the ride to end’: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle eye takeover of RNC, sources say
One of President Donald Trump’s sons and his girlfriend are hoping to take control of the Republican National Committee, sources told CNN this week.
CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle “are making moves to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee.”
Acosta spoke to three GOP sources who said that the couple believe that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel did not do enough to ensure a Trump campaign victory.
The sources told Acosta that the move could prepare the current president for a 2024 comeback.
“Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” one Republican source said.
Trump campaign adviser David Bossie was named as someone who could takeover as the head of the RNC if Donald Trump Jr. or Guilfoyle do not assume the role.
“They don’t want the ride to end,” one Trump adviser explained to CNN.
‘Psychopath’ Trump will need to be pushed out of the White House — according to this mental health expert
We know that Donald Trump is a malignant narcissist. Despite dozens of explanations of this disorder, many Americans still don’t understand. Trump does not care a whit about you or our democracy. He is willing to attack, undermine, and destroy our America in order to save his power and to exalt his very presence. It is the pathology of a dictator. It is the pathology of a menace to our democracy.
Trump’s behavior since losing the election on Saturday has been appalling but predictable. If he cared about us and democracy, he would concede the election and promise to facilitate an orderly transition of power to the victor—Joe Biden. That’s what all normal people would do. That’s what all past presidents have done.
America is ‘stumbling into a constitutional crisis’ as GOP attacks the electoral process
On Tuesday, writing for NBC News, Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, Carrie Dann, and Melissa Holzberg argued that America's democratic institutions are threatened by the GOP's refusal to accept the legitimacy of the election.
"In 2016, Donald Trump won Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin by a combined 77,000 votes; he got 306 electoral votes; and he received a concession speech by Hillary Clinton and a White House meeting with Barack Obama 48 hours after the election," they wrote. "In 2020, Joe Biden won those same three states by a combined 214,000 votes (and counting); he’s on track for an identical 306 electoral votes; and Trump, his administration and GOP leaders are still refusing to recognize the outcome. While it’s easy to dismiss this refusal as the last gasp of Trumpism — Republicans trying to appease the president one last time before he exits the White House — it also feels close to a country stumbling into a constitutional crisis."
Intel officials worry what ‘financially vulnerable’ Trump will do with classified info after he leaves office: report
With Donald Trump slated to step down as president of the United States on January 20th of next year, national security experts and officials are worried by the prospect of the outgoing president using America's secrets to benefit himself financially in future business deals overseas.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Trump often used hints about the country's nuclear capabilities to cow other countries to bend to his will, and now officials worry he will use what he knows to curry favor with the governments of countries where he might want go forward with real estate ventures.