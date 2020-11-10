‘They don’t want the ride to end’: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle eye takeover of RNC, sources say

One of President Donald Trump’s sons and his girlfriend are hoping to take control of the Republican National Committee, sources told CNN this week.

CNN’s Jim Acosta reported on Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle “are making moves to expand their influence at the Republican National Committee.”

Acosta spoke to three GOP sources who said that the couple believe that RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel did not do enough to ensure a Trump campaign victory.

The sources told Acosta that the move could prepare the current president for a 2024 comeback.

“Don Jr. and Kimberly have an eye on the RNC, through themselves taking over or somebody close to them taking over,” one Republican source said.

Trump campaign adviser David Bossie was named as someone who could takeover as the head of the RNC if Donald Trump Jr. or Guilfoyle do not assume the role.

“They don’t want the ride to end,” one Trump adviser explained to CNN.